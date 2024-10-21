'Upset with ONCE': TWICE's Jeongyeon earns praise from fans for honest message on group's 9th anniversary

TWICE member Jeongyeon has garnered significant praise from fans for the candid and heartfelt message she shared following the group’s ninth-anniversary fan meeting. In her message on October 20, shared via fan communication app Bubble chat, Jeongyeon expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering support TWICE has received over the past nine years.

However, she also revealed a surprising vulnerability, admitting that there were times she felt “upset with ONCE.” She acknowledged that these feelings might have been mutual, which resonated deeply with fans. “Sometimes, I’ve been upset with ONCE and have felt hurt, too. I’m sure ONCE has felt that way towards us at least once, right? haha,” she wrote, emphasizing that these honest moments have only strengthened the bond between the group and its fans.

Take a look at Jeongyeon’s message to her fans here:

As Jeongyeon concluded, “I’ll do my best so that you can remain ONCE forever, so please keep watching over us,” her words served as a heartfelt reminder of the long-lasting bond between TWICE and their dedicated fans.

Jeongyeon’s honesty reflected the complexities of the relationship between idols and their fans, where emotions can fluctuate. She conveyed that while not every moment is filled with joy, the time spent with ONCE has been overwhelmingly precious, often overshadowing the tougher times. Her statement, “I truly mean it,” further emphasized her sincerity and commitment to the fans.

Since then, ONCEs and TWICE’s beloved fans have expressed their appreciation for Jeongyeon’s authenticity, hoping that her openness would inspire more idols to share their genuine feelings.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions here:

Meanwhile, earlier on October 20, TWICE, who debuted in 2015, held their much-awaited fan meeting titled 2024 TWICE FANMEETING: HOME 9ROUND. The monumental event for the group featured all nine members performing and celebrating their journey with fans, known as ONCE.

The fan meeting itself was a celebration of TWICE’s accomplishments, complete with performances that delighted attendees. An unexpected kiss between members Sana and Nayeon added a playful element to the festivities, showing the close-knit nature of the group.

