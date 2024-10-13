THROWBACK: When IU playfully called out BTS' J-Hope for not inviting her to his Jack In The Box listening party

Remember that delightful moment when IU humorously confronted BTS' J-Hope about not including her on the guest list for his Jack In The Box listening party? It was a playful exchange that left fans laughing and cherishing the camaraderie between these two K-pop powerhouses.

Back in 2022, J-Hope made a surprise appearance on IU’s YouTube series, IU’s Palette, much to the excitement of fans. Although his album promotions for Jack In The Box didn’t quite match the usual BTS-scale promotions, his choice to be on IU's show quickly became a highlight for netizens. The episode covered various topics, including their music, J-Hope's songs, and even featured a couple of duets. Many fans didn't realize how much they craved this collaboration until it was actually released, especially since IU had previously teamed up with Suga.

During their conversation, J-Hope opened up about his surprisingly introverted nature. Despite his extroverted stage persona, he admitted, "I don’t have a lot of musician friends aside from the other members of BTS." He went on to share that hosting a listening party was a significant step out of his comfort zone, explaining that he wanted to showcase the kind of musician he is and “hand around my name card.”

Though the video was filmed prior to the much-talked-about listening party, which attracted a who's who of the K-pop industry, there was one notable absence that fans picked up on. In a playful twist, IU directly asked J-Hope, “As the host of the party, why didn’t you invite me?” J-Hope was visibly flustered, scrambling to find an excuse, which prompted some light-hearted captions noting that he was “making excuses faster than rapping.”

“I really wanted to but didn’t know how…” he stammered, to which IU teasingly asked, “Would I have gotten in if I wanted to?” J-Hope reassured her, “Of course, I wanted to invite you.” IU then joked that he should definitely include her in the next gathering, even offering to prepare for the occasion by visiting the salon.

Advertisement

Watch the full video here;

The candid interaction showed IU’s straightforwardness and J-Hope’s endearing nervousness, creating a memorable moment that fans still talk about. Now that they’ve broken the ice, let’s hope IU won’t be a stranger at future BTS events! Their interactions promise to be iconic, especially since SUGA and V recently attended IU’s concert in Seoul on September 22.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope completes 99 percent of military service with 5 days left for discharge before joining Jin