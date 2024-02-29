Yoo Jae Suk, the famous comedian and host is all set for a new variety show titled A Moment To Spare

Yoo Jae Suk, the revered and fan-favorite host, and comedian is gearing up for yet another variety show, SBS’ A Moment To Spare. At present, he is starring in the tvN variety show Apartment 404 opposite BLACKPINK’s Jennie and the show is streaming worldwide on PrimeVideo. Yoo Jae Suk is known for his quick wit and screen presence. He hosts shows like Running Man, You Quiz on The Block, and his own Hangout with Yoo.

Yoo Jae Suk the popular host is gearing up for a new variety show titled A Moment To Spare

Yoo Jae Suk is a man of his name, with his charming personality and quick wit, he makes variety shows so much more fun. The celebrated host and comedian is confirmed to be preparing for yet another variety show SBS’ A Moment to Spare (title can be changed). Yoo Jae Suk will be returning with PD Choi Bo Pil of Running Man, the famous long-running variety show.

A Moment To Spare will be a variety show where the cast will roam around the country and look for people who have a moment to spare. The professional corps of the show will visit wherever and whoever has a moment to spare. The corps will be given the mission of spreading good luck to people all around the country who are working, studying, or running a business. A Moment To Spare is expected to premiere this year in April.

Advertisement

SBS has officially posted asking everyone to participate who wishes to enter the fun variety show. The SBS announcement mentioned anyone who has time to spare can enter, from teachers who have free periods, to students who are on a break, workers in lunchtime or a restaurant owner’s free time, and so on.

Know more about the fan-favorite Yoo Jae Suk

Yoo Jae Suk is a well-known host and comedian. He has hosted many shows in his career and continues to do so. Also known as Nation’s MC, Yoo Jae Suk is revered for his amazing presence and quick wit and appeal. His popularity rose when he hosted X-Man, a game show, he went on to host more shows for SBS. Later, he was seen in Infinite Challenge, Family Outing, and other talk shows.

Yoo Jae Suk has been hosting the popular variety and action show Running Man since 2010 and You Quiz On The Block since 2018. He got his variety show Hangout with Yoo in 2019 where he along with other cast members takes on various tasks.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Yoo Jae Suk’s agency warns fans against impersonators asking for money and fake accounts on social media