BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases upcoming collaboration with American rapper Matt Champion; DEETs inside

BLACKPINK member Jennie has previewed a sneak peek of her, possibly collaborating with American rapper Matt Champion. Fans are feeling hopeful about an upcoming hit from the You & Me singer.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases possible collaboration with BROCKHAMPTON’s Matt Champion

On March 3, Jennie took to her Instagram and shared a story tagging Matt Champion. In the story, she has shared an unreleased English demo track of her singing in a sweet melody. The BROCKHAMPTON member Matt shared the same story on his Instagram handle, tagging Jennie. On the demo he shared, with Jennie’s melodious voice, Matt can be heard backing up her vocals.

These surprising Instagram stories of the two artists have brought new speculation of them possibly teasing an upcoming collaboration. BLINKS (BLACKPINK’s fandom name) is celebrating Jennie’s angelic voice and the lyrics of the demo track.

More about BLACKPINK'S Jennie

BLACKPINK’s main rapper and vocalist Jennie has ventured into solo activities, followed by the group’s members’ individual contract expirations with YG Entertainment. Shortly after, all the BLACKPINK members launched their own agencies, to promote individual activities.

Along with Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa, she also established a solo label named OA or ODDATEILER, furthering her portfolio as a K-pop superstar.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s LLOUD and Jisoo’s BLISSOO have already garnered significant attention, whereas, Rosé is yet to reveal her agency name.

When is soloist Jennie coming back?

Furthermore, fans of the K-pop idol have been anticipating her solo comeback for a long time. On Lunar New Year, Jennie shared a recording file image on her Instagram carousel. Then a few days later, she was spotted attending The Weeknd’s party in Los Angeles, which brought in some execution about the iconic pop duo collaborating again soon, after One Of The Girls.

Amidst the excitement, Jennie, sharing this new Instagram update with Matt Champion hints towards the release of an upcoming collaboration track. Anticipation runs high to hear a new English single from the Solo singer.

About Matt Champion

Meanwhile, Matt Champion is an American rapper, who is known as a member of the former Hip-hop boy band named BROCKHAMPTON. He supposedly had an interaction with BLACKPINK member Jennie during their performances at Coachella, creating many speculations, which further materialized as their possible upcoming collaboration.

