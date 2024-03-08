BLACKPINK's Jennie's One Of The Girls with The Weekend-Lily, Rose Depp or Slow Motion with Matt Champion: Pick best collaboration

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a super-talented idol who has released some amazing music. As a soloist, she made her debut with Solo in 2018. The song received massive love and attention from fans. Jennie has been collaborating with artists since before her debut. Pick your favourite Jennie collaboration.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's best collaboration

On March 8, BLACKPINK member Jennie released her track Slow Motion with Matt Champion. The two met at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival and finally released the track. Her song One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp became the most streamed OST by a K-pop artist on Spotify. This record was previously held by Jungkook from BTS. One of the Girls is a part of the series The Idol which was created by The Weekend, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Before her debut with BLACKPINK, Jennie had also featured in songs with G-Dragon and Seungri in 2013.