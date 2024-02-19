BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted looking ritzy at The Weeknd’s birthday party in Los Angeles; See photos

The fourth-generation It Girl of K-pop, BLACKPINK's Jennie was recently spotted at The Weeknd’s birthday party, which was held in the Los Angeles Theater in LA. After a short hiatus, she was seen making a public appearance for the event. Fans of the K-pop Idol were delighted to get a glimpse of her exquisite ensemble.

Jennie spotted in LA for The Weeknd's birthday party

BLACKPINK’s main rapper and vocalist Jennie celebrated The Weeknd’s birthday in LA, where she was seen rocking a black see-through evening dress with her oh-so-perfect frame.

Although she hasn’t shared any updates or photos from the event, her images were seen on the Instagram handle of Mimi Tohmé, founder of Tohme Jewelry, who also attended the lavish birthday party.

Check out below the images of Jennie from The Weeknd’s birthday party below:

The steal-worthy looks of K-pop icon Jennie wowed the fan community. They are appreciating Jennie’s capability to look charismatic in any style.

Jennie starring in The Idol along with The Weeknd

In 2023, Jennie starred in the HBO series The Idol, which was created by The Weeknd, Euphoria director Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. The Weeknd aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye also portrayed Tedros, a charismatic alleged cult leader’s role.

Jennie took on the role of Dyanne, a duplicitous backup- dancer who thrives to reach the top. Her character in the show grabbed much appreciation for her impeccable performance as a debutant actor.

In the show, she was seen alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, and more.

Jennie and The Weeknd’s latest collaboration, along with Lily Rose Depp, the track One Of The Girls from the album Cry In Silence soared to great heights. On the Billboard Hot 100 list, it even ascended to number 69, breaking the record of Jennie’s bandmate BLACKPINK member Rosé’s On the Ground.

BLINKs were delighted to witness Jennie’s still-going relationship with old co-stars. The anticipation burgeoned as the fans are now speculating a new collaboration from the pop duo.

After expiring individual contracts with YG Entertainment, Jennie has also ventured into more solo activities, along with Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo. She has recently launched a solo label called OA or ODDATELIER. There are some expectations of hearing a solo album from her soon, as on the Lunar New Year post on her Instagram, she shared a recording file image, possibly hinting towards a new release.

