BLACKPINK's Jisoo and GOT7's Jackson's interaction at Cartier's Trinity celebration dinner goes viral; fans react

A new video capturing BLACKPINK's Jisoo and GOT7's Jackson Wang engaging in conversation at the Cartier Trinity Celebration Dinner has sparked excitement, causing a collective frenzy among both BLINKs and Aghases. Notably, this comes just days after Jennie and Yugyeom's brief interaction was caught on camera at WOODZ's concert in Seoul.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and GOT7's Jackson Wang at Cartier's Trinity dinner

On February 8, luxury jewelry brand Cartier marked the 100th anniversary of its iconic Trinity collection with a star-studded dinner in Paris. Among the attendees were renowned personalities like Paul Mescal and Yara Shahidi, along with K-pop stars Jisoo and Jackson Wang, both ambassadors for the brand. The elegant duo captured attention as they interacted at the celebration, with a viral video showcasing Jisoo's radiant smile during a brief exchange with Jackson.

The clip swiftly sent fans of both idols into a frenzy, sparking enthusiastic demands for a collaboration between the two. The captivating moment at the Cartier Trinity Celebration Dinner added another layer of excitement to the event, leaving fans eager for more interactions and, potentially, a collaboration between the beloved K-pop stars.

Advertisement

Here's what Jisoo and Jackson have been engaged in recently

In a significant acting comeback, Jisoo is set to star in Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside Lee Min Ho and Influenza with Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han. Meanwhile, on December 29, YG Entertainment announced that all four BLACKPINK members signed exclusive contracts for group promotions, excluding solo activities. The label stated, "We will not proceed with a separate contract for their individual activities." Notably, it was reported that Jisoo had established her own sub-label, BLISOO, under her brother's company.

On the other hand, Jackson Wang delivered a dynamic performance at the April 2023 Coachella festival. He surprised fans by bringing American singer Ciara as a guest, and together, they performed the hit song Left, Right by XG and a medley of Ciara's popular tracks. Wang and Ciara's collaborative song Slow was also featured during the set, released as a single on the same day.

Recently, Jackson shared a heartwarming reunion with Bambam at Paris Fashion Week, coinciding with GOT7's 10th anniversary. Currently, the Team Wang founder is actively heading Chuang Asia, a Thailand-based idol survival show, as the co-producer and lead mentor.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Brothers are brothers': Jackson Wang marks GOT7's 10th anniversary with heartfelt letter; see PICs