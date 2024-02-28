BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Rosé and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu make heads turn with luxurious looks at Paris Fashion Week 2024

The Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show held from February 26 to March 5, witnessed a spectacular fusion of fashion and fame as BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rosé, alongside SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, graced the event with their mesmerizing presence. The trio captivated onlookers with their luxurious and trendsetting ensembles, becoming the talk of the town amid the glamorous affair. The fashion extravaganza not only unveiled the latest style statements but also paid tribute to the timeless allure of the 1960s, drawing inspiration from the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

Fans go gaga over CEO Jisoo at 2024 Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK's Jisoo stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week 2024, showcasing her role as the global ambassador for Dior with grace and flair. Embracing a chic yet playful aesthetic, she effortlessly paired a black blazer mini-dress with a crisp white collared shirt, exuding sophistication with a hint of youthful charm. Jisoo's choice of adorable pigtails with long black socks, heels, and an iconic Dior bag, added a whimsical touch to her fit, perfectly complementing her ensemble. With her impeccable fashion sense and undeniable charisma, she left an indelible mark on the event, solidifying her status as a true fashion icon.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé charms with a sleek-chic look in an edgy sheer gown

BLACKPINK's Rosé made a striking statement at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week 2024. Embracing sophistication with an edge, Rosé's daring choice came to display as she adorned a breathtaking siphon brown dress that accentuated her impeccable taste, adding a layer of charm to her presence. The Gone singer effortlessly blended fashion and flair, complementing her look with swanky sunglasses and a cool bag. Rosé's dynamic fashion statements solidified her as a style icon, leaving an indelible mark on the illustrious Paris Fashion Week with her trendsetting and glamorous appearances.

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu becomes the talk of the town with his Pars Fashion Week debut

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu made a memorable debut at the Dior Women's Fall/Winter 2024 showcase, causing a stir of excitement among the crowd in Paris. Striding down the fashion event, Mingyu's new look became an instant sensation, flooding social media with viral pictures and videos that left fans in awe. Mingyu's semi-casual suit, featuring a bejeweled collar and sequin detailing on a striped shirt, exuded sophistication and charm. Despite varied opinions on his outfit, the idol's striking visuals garnered widespread admiration, earning him accolades like "a prince that came straight out of a Disney movie."

