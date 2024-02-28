BLACKPINK's Lisa's debut acting project The White Lotus season 3 CONFIRMED to premiere in early 2025

Anticipation is building among fans as BLACKPINK's Lisa gears up for her much-aawaited acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3. Set to air in January or February 2025, the season marks the kickoff for HBO's year, as revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during the latest earnings call.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’a acting debut with The White Lotus 3 to premiere in early 2025

Fans of BLACKPINK's Lisa have something exciting to look forward to in early 2025, as the K-pop sensation makes her acting debut in Season 3 of HBO's hit series, The White Lotus. The revelation came during the latest Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, where CEO David Zaslav announced that The White Lotus would be the first HBO series to kick off the year in 2025.

David Zaslav's statement shed light on an impressive lineup for HBO in the upcoming year, with The White Lotus being followed by highly anticipated shows like The Last of Us and Euphoria. This marks a significant moment for Lisa, as she ventures into the world of acting, showcasing her versatility beyond the realm of music.

While the exact release date remains undisclosed, the mention of January or February 2025 indicates that fans won't have to wait too long to witness Lisa's acting prowess. As the premiere date approaches, anticipation is sure to build among BLACKPINK fans and The White Lotus enthusiasts, eager to see how Lisa's presence will elevate the acclaimed series.

The White Lotus has gained widespread acclaim for its intriguing storytelling and stellar cast in its previous seasons. With Lisa joining the ensemble, season 3 promises to be a new chapter to look forward to, for both the show and the global K-pop sensation, marking an important milestone in her burgeoning career.

More details about Lisa’s latest engagements

Lisa, the talented member of BLACKPINK, has soared to remarkable heights with her solo endeavors. Her debut single album, Lalisa, released on September 10, 2021, made an indelible mark on the music industry. The title track's music video achieved a Guinness World Record for the most views by a soloist in 24 hours, amassing 73.6 million views. Lalisa debuted at number 84 on the US Billboard Hot 100, while the B-side track Money gained viral popularity, prompting its release as the album's second single.

Lisa's collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion on SG further showcased her global impact, peaking at number 19 on the Billboard Global 200. In August 2022, she made history as the first K-pop solo artist to win an MTV Video Music Award. Lisa continued her winning streak with multiple Guinness World Records, including being the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram. Her achievements extend to the realms of acting, as she joins the cast of The White Lotus Season 3, and entrepreneurship, with the launch of her artist management company, Lloud, in February 2024.

