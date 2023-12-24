BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids to perform at 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stary Kids would be performing at the 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes which will be held in Paris. Earlier this December, all BLACKPINK members had renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment. On December 23, Jennie confirmed that she launched her own label.

BALCKPINK's Lisa and Stary Kids to perform at 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris

On December 23, Accor Arena announced that BLACKPINK member Lisa and Stary Kids would be performing at the renowned French charity Gala des Pièces Jaunes. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 26, 2024, at Accor Arena in Paris. The ticket sale will commence on January 9. BLACKPINK performed at the 2023 Gala des Pièces Jaunes and had collaborated with the Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich for their performance on Shut Down. Celebrities like Maroon 5, J. Balvin and Pharrell would also be taking over the stage.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.

Jennie announced that she has established her own agency OA (ODD ATELIER).

Stray Kids' recent activities

At the Asia Artist Awards 2023, Stray Kids won big and took home the award for Stage of the Year. Their rap line 3RACHA won the Best Creator award. Stray Kids will also be performing for special stages at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The event is scheduled to take place at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on December 25 at 5:10 pm KST, which is 1:40 pm IST.

