BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids to perform at 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids have been confirmed to perform at the 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes which will be held in Paris.
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids to perform at 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes
-
2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes is a French charity concert
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stary Kids would be performing at the 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes which will be held in Paris. Earlier this December, all BLACKPINK members had renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment. On December 23, Jennie confirmed that she launched her own label.
BALCKPINK's Lisa and Stary Kids to perform at 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris
On December 23, Accor Arena announced that BLACKPINK member Lisa and Stary Kids would be performing at the renowned French charity Gala des Pièces Jaunes. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 26, 2024, at Accor Arena in Paris. The ticket sale will commence on January 9. BLACKPINK performed at the 2023 Gala des Pièces Jaunes and had collaborated with the Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich for their performance on Shut Down. Celebrities like Maroon 5, J. Balvin and Pharrell would also be taking over the stage.
BLACKPINK's recent activities
On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.
Jennie announced that she has established her own agency OA (ODD ATELIER).
Stray Kids' recent activities
At the Asia Artist Awards 2023, Stray Kids won big and took home the award for Stage of the Year. Their rap line 3RACHA won the Best Creator award. Stray Kids will also be performing for special stages at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The event is scheduled to take place at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on December 25 at 5:10 pm KST, which is 1:40 pm IST.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie officially announces her own agency ODD ATELIER; launches OA’s Instagram account
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Cast:
Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 114 cr.
The theatrical release of DC's latest addition to the superhero franchise, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has arrived which, is a sequel to the original Aquaman (2018. The movie ) and marks the final release before the franchise's reboot into the new DC Universe. After a year filled with abysmal performances at the box ...Read more