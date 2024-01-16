BLACKPINK's Lisa was 2023's most searched female K-pop star; fellow members, IU and YoonA lead top 5
Three of the BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo respectively are the most searched female idols on Google in 2023 followed by soloist IU.
-
BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, IU land on top 4 of most searched female idols on Google in 2023
-
YoonA and BLACKPINK’s Rosé follow
In the year 2023, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, three members of BLACKPINK, emerged as the most searched female idols on Google. This distinction is drawn from data meticulously collected by Google Trends, shedding light on the K-Pop idols that have piqued the highest online interest globally, as reflected in search activity. The recent unveiling of the most-searched female K-Pop idols for 2023 brought to light a mix of anticipated and surprising names, with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo securing notable positions within the top 25.
Top 10 of most searched female idols
Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, members of BLACKPINK, secured the top three positions in the top most searched female idols, showcasing their individual popularity even in the absence of a group comeback. Despite the group renewing their contracts, individual contract developments unfolded differently. Jennie ventured into opening her own label, while Jisoo is reported to be working under her brother's label. Lisa, on the other hand, is reportedly said to star in the American series The Walking Dead.
Securing the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions are IU, Girls' Generation's YoonA, and BLACKPINK's Rosé, respectively. IU is set to make her comeback in 2024, while YoonA displayed her charm in the K-drama "King The Land" alongside 2PM's Lee Junho. Rosé has maintained a relatively low profile following the non-renewal of her individual contract with YG Entertainment. However, in early 2024, she hinted at a potential comeback by sharing a photo of her studio on social media.
Claiming the seventh through tenth spots are Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, TWICE's Momo, Bae Suzy, and LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, respectively. Taeyeon made her comeback with her fifth mini-album To. X in November 2023. Momo, actively promoting with TWICE, is potentially speculated to make a solo debut post-Nayeon. Bae Suzy, who appeared in the hit romance series Doona! in 2023, has been making waves in the industry. LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, meanwhile, has been actively promoting with her group.
Top 30 Most Searched Female Idols on Google in 2023
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- IU
- Girls’ Generation’s Yoona
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- TWICE’s Momo
- Suzy
- LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura
- Red Velvet’s Seulgi
- IVE’s Jang Wonyoung
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- TWICE’s Mina
- Jessica Jung
- NewJeans’ Hanni
- IVE’s An Yujin
- TWICE’s Tzuyu
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- TWICE’s Sana
- TWICE’s Jihyo
- ITZY’s Ryujin
- MOMOLAND’s Nancy
- TWICE’s Chaeyoung
- (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
- LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
- Jeon Somi
- Girls’ Generation Sooyoung
- Sejeong
- HyunA
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: How did BLACKPINK influence Mean Girls 2024 reboot? Movie’s choreographer reveals
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more