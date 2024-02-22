BLACKPINK’s Lisa versus TWICE’s Momo: VOTE for best 3rd generation girl group main dancer

Girl groups are currently inspiring many with their captivating "IT" girl energies, as well as their remarkable vocal and dancing talents. Among the forefront of these talented dancers are BLACKPINK's Lisa and TWICE's Momo. Both renowned for their exceptional and versatile dancing abilities, they have made significant impacts in the industry, solidifying their positions as leading figures in the world of K-pop.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a multifaceted idol, but she's best known for her extraordinary dancing prowess. With a passion for dance evident in every move she makes, Lisa always mesmerizes audiences with her flawless performances. Whether she's mentoring aspiring dancers or sharing dance covers on her YouTube channel, Lisa's dedication to the art form shines through in various ways. Hailing from Thailand, Lisa began honing her skills at a young age before embarking on her journey as a K-pop trainee.

The Money singer’s versatility is unmatched, effortlessly mastering a range of styles from hip-hop to pop and beyond. Described by BLACKPINK's backup dancers as possessing the physical traits of an exceptional dancer—such as a small, well-proportioned face, and long limbs that amplify her movements—Lisa's talent and passion for dancing are truly incomparable.

Momo, on the other hand, is a member of the South Korean girl group TWICE. SHe celebrated for her dynamic and precise dance abilities, earning her the nickname dance machine from fans and industry insiders alike. Known for her unwavering work ethic, Momo dedicates countless hours to perfecting her craft, often practicing rigorously to hone her skills. Even during her downtime, she immerses herself in learning choreography from other groups' songs purely for enjoyment.

Momo's resilience came to light after her elimination from Sixteen, when she and other ousted contestants shared a dance cover of 2PM's My House on YouTube. Rather than allowing disappointment to deter her, Momo seized the opportunity to showcase her talents, which ultimately caught the attention of judges who recognized her potential and invited her back to join TWICE despite her earlier elimination. Her exceptional talent has earned her accolades, with fellow accomplished dancer Lisa acknowledging Momo's prowess, referring to her as an excellent dancer.

