Is BLACKPINK's Lisa teasing a solo comeback? MONEY singer's mysterious 'Coming Soon' posters take fans by surprise

On February 7, BLACKPINK's youngest member, Lisa, created a buzz on Instagram by sharing monochromatic posters hinting at something 'Coming Soon' along with a date ‘02.08.2024’. This mysterious teaser follows earlier reports in January suggesting Lisa's potential Hollywood acting debut in AMC's Walking Dead.

Speculation intensified when Vogue Thailand hinted at Lisa's Hollywood venture, noting the official Instagram account of the TV series began following her. K-pop idols entering international entertainment is a growing trend, adding weight to the rumors. The anticipation was fueled by reports that the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff, Daryl Dixon, was filmed in Paris, aligning with Lisa's rumored entry into the franchise.

As fans eagerly await Lisa's solo endeavors, the convergence of her cryptic teasers and Hollywood speculations has heightened excitement, leaving the global BLINK community buzzing with anticipation for the multifaceted artist's next move.

Lisa is rumored to be dating LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault

BLACKPINK's Lisa has also set social media abuzz as clips and photos of her spending time with the family of her alleged boyfriend, LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault, went viral. Fans speculate that the pair was seen together in Miami, Florida, in several clips and tweets that have circulated widely.

Despite the ongoing dating rumors, Lisa has neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Frédéric Arnault. Interestingly, the BLACKPINK member has been candid about being seen with her alleged boyfriend, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship. The viral content has sparked heightened interest and speculation within the fan community, leaving followers eagerly anticipating any further developments in Lisa's personal life.

