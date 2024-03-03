BLACKPINK's Lisa shows her admiration for SHINee; attends concert in Singapore

BLACKPINK's Lisa and CLC's Sorn enjoyed SHINee's concert which was held in Singapore. Lisa recently announced the launch of her solo label LLOUD. Fans are excited to see the idol explore various new ventures under her agency. SHINee are on their sixth concert tour with members Minho, Key, and Taemin. Here is a look at the pictures of the idols at the backstage.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and CLC's Sorn attend SHINee's concert

On March 2, BLACKPINK member Lisa and CLC's Sorn attended SHINee's concert in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. SHINee members Key, Minho and Taemin are currently on their tour SHINee WORLD VI: PERFECT ILLUMINATION. The group shared their picture with the BLACKPINK member on their official X account. Sorn took to Instagram and shared a story with the SHINee members.

Lisa and SHINee's recent activities

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Earlier on December 24, Jennie revealed that she had launched her solo agency ODD ATELIER. Lisa also followed in the same footsteps and released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency LLOUD. Lisa will be making her acting debut with the Hollywood series The White Lotus Season 3.

SHINee debuted in 2008 with their first EP Replay. The group currently includes Onew, Taemin, Key, and Minho. Jonghyun was the fifth member of the group but unfortunately passed away in 2017. SHINee is known for their tracks like Lucifer, Ring Ding Dong, Sherlock, and more. They released their latest album Hard in June 2023. They celebrated their 15th anniversary in November 2023. The group is currently on their world tour SHINee WORLD VI: PERFECT ILLUMINATION.

