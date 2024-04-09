BLACKPINK’s Rosé debuts new hairstyle; is she hinting at solo comeback?

BLACKPINK member Rosé commenced her solo career in 2021. Since then the singer is yet to make a comeback. While fans think she has been hinting towards a new release this year, confirmations about the same are still awaited.

BLACKPINK's Rosé's new hairstyle sparks excitement about possible solo comeback

Recently, the K-pop idol has debuted a new hairstyle, sparking massive attention among her fans. The GONE singer, who is mostly known for her long straight blonde hair, surprised the fans with an unexpected edgy, curly hairstyle. She was first seen wearing the hairstyle while serving ritzy looks for a fashion magazine, where she modeled for a global luxury luggage brand. The pictorial soon went viral, as fans couldn’t get enough of her new look.

On April 9, she took to her Instagram broadcast channel and shared a selfie with the caption, “Curly hair don’t care.”

As Rosé marks a new visual era, many netizens admire this hairstyle as it accentuates her features, while others speculated this fresh look might be a hint towards her solo comeback.

More about Rosé's journey as a soloist and recent activities

Rosé entered the solo world with her debut album R. Released on March 12, 2021, the single album featured two smash-hit tracks, GONE and On The Ground. The songs brilliantly captured the pure soul of the artist through their immaculate lyrics and nuanced music videos. As of March 17, 2024, On The Ground amassed a whopping stream count of 400 million on Spotify.

Additionally, the music video also surpassed 350 million views on YouTube, while Gone has racked up around 287 million views.

After her successful debut, it was only expected there would be much anticipation about her solo comeback. However, the artist has yet to confirm anything about the same.

In 2023, along with Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, Rosé also expired her individual contract with YG Entertainment, while still continuing with the said agency exclusively for group activities.

While all of her bandmates have established their own agencies, the K-pop icon hasn’t revealed anything about the same. Meanwhile, she recently stole the spotlight with her rendition of BLACKPINK’s producer Teddy’s Signal Song: FINAL LOVE SONG.

She lent voice to the new version of Mnet’s I-LAND 2 N/a, and it was released on April 4, garnering exceptional applause. Fans rejoiced to hear their beloved idol’s angelic voice after a long time.

Now anticipation runs high for further updates from Rosé reading her solo comeback or launching a label.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Does YOUNITE's Woono look like ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo? Netizens debate as similar face cuts wow fans