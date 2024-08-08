Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha First Week Box Office Collection: The Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer earns Rs 7.15 crore

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheswari, Saiee Manjrekar, and Jimmy Shergill, ended its first week on a rough note. The Neeraj Pandey-directed movie remained flat on weekdays and didn't show any sign of growth. The seven-day cume of the movie stands in the vicinity of Rs 7.15 crore net at the box office.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum closes the first week in Single digit

Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey’s first collaboration turned out to be a nightmare. The mature romantic drama didn't intrigue the audience and failed miserably at the box office. Opened with Rs 1.65 crore, the movie not only recorded the worst opening day collections for an Ajay Devgn starrer since last decade but also ended up on a disastrous note in its first week.

Starring an A-list cast and helmed by a critically acclaimed filmmaker, Auron Mein Kahan Dum was expected to work on its merits in the long run. But the negative talk around the film sailed it towards a box office failure. The movie was a disappointment with its single-digit cume of seven days, collecting over Rs 7.15 crore.

Curtains Down for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh

The Ajay Devgn starrer movie was released alongside Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh, which is a relatively smaller film in terms of cast and scale. Since no major movies are releasing this weekend, the Ajay Devgn and Janhvi Kapoor movies can get a free run till Aug 15.

However, both movies are heading for an unfortunate end. Ulajh trended better and matched the weekday collections with the Neeraj Pandey film and managed to narrow down the gap in the box office returns. While Ulajh is still a few lakhs behind Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, it is very likely to outgross the romantic drama by the end of its theatrical run.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh are taking their last breaths at the ticket window. It will be interesting to see whether they can manage to end their lifetimes between Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has begun shooting Son Of Sardaar 2.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.65 crore 2 Rs 1.75 crore 3 Rs 1.85 crore 4 Rs 55 lakh 5 Rs 55 lakh 6 Rs 40 lakh 7 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 7.15 crore in 7 days in India

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum

The story of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha runs parallelly in two different timelines: one in 2001 and one in the present day, that is 2024. Krishna (younger version played by Shantanu Maheshwari, older version played by Ajay Devgn), who had been jailed for the alleged murder of 2 civilians, is all set to be released from jail after 22½ years. He is afraid to step out since he doesn't know whether he wants to see his old love Vasudha (the younger version played by Saiee Manjrekar, the older version played by Tabu) outside the jail on the day of his release or not.

Gradually, we understand the kind of relationship Krishna and Vasudha shared and how they ended up being lovers who were circumstantially torn apart. Watch Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha to learn what went behind Krishna's arrest and how Vasudha spent her life waiting for Krishna.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha In Theatres

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched the romantic thriller yet?

