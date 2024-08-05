Ulajh Box Office Collections India Day 4: Janhvi Kapoor film matches Monday collections with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha; Collects Rs 70 lakh

Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria and starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, crossed the Rs 5 crore mark at the box office. The four-day cume of Ulajh stands at Rs 5.40 crore at the Indian box office. Moreover, the movie has performed better than its competition, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Ulajh collects Rs 70 Lakh on the first Monday

The Janhvi Kapoor-led movie added Rs 70 lakh on its first Monday after the weekend, for a total of Rs 4.75 crore. The movie is heading for a low lifetime, but due to the upward trend over the weekend, it has narrowed its gap with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which was released on the same date and is a much bigger film in terms of costs.

The Junglee Pictures’ venture had opened with a mixed word of mouth, which instantly impacted its opening biz. The only moral victory it can perhaps get is outgrossing its release rival.

Ulajh is trending better than Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The fate of both movies is already locked. They didn't have much to do at the box office and are on the verge of ending their theatrical run very soon. However, the spy thriller has shown better box office trends.

Ulajh was released on fewer screens than the Neeraj Pandey directorial. For the record, Ulajh's screen count for the opening day was 750, while Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released on 2000 screens. Moreover, the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer was aided by a Buy-One-Get-One offer, which was not the case for Ulajh.

Even after announcing incentives, the mature romantic thriller could only take a lead of Rs 50 lakh on the opening day and didn't show any major sign of growth in its first weekend. On the other hand, Ulajh opened on a low note but saw a jump of 40% on its second day, then a spike on Sunday, and a significant drop on the first Monday.

Interestingly, both the movies collected in the same range of Rs 70 lakh each on their fourth day. While the four-day cume of Ulajh stands at Rs 5.20 crore net in India, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has reached Rs 5.95 crore.

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Set to Outgross Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah starrer thriller drama will likely outperform its rival release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, by the end of its theatrical run. The audience is not showing any interest in the Ajay Devgn-Neeraj Pandey film. The shows are getting canceled because there is no audience. It is disheartening that the Mass Maharaja movie is heading for a single-digit disastrous end.

If both movies opened to positive word of mouth, they would have legs to perform in the long run, but now the end is on the negative side.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Ulajh Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 1.65 crore 3 Rs 1.85 crore 4 Rs 70 lakh Total Rs 5.40 crore in 4 days in India

About Ulajh

Ulajh is the story of Suhana Bhatia (Janhvi Kapoor), an IFS (Indian Foreign Services) Officer who comes from a family of patriots. She has been appointed as Deputy High Commissioner of the High Commission of India in London. Most of her colleagues despise her for getting a position as high as DHC so easily, very likely because of her rich family history.

After about three months, she gets romantically involved with a man who introduces himself as Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a Michelin-starred chef. Everything is going well for her personally and professionally until something happens that makes her personal life professional and her professional life personal.

How will Suhana get herself out of the mess? How is the mess linked to her work, and is it a matter of national security? Watch Ulajh to find that out.

