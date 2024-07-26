7 Ajay Devgn's Highest Grossing Movies, From Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to Shaitaan

Ajay Devgn has ruled the industry for over three decades. The actor has seen many ups and downs but has always maintained a balance between class and mass cinema. Among his contemporaries, the superstar has proved himself multiple times and has bagged three National Awards for his brilliant acting chops—the most among his 90s peers.

Debuting with Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn enjoys a huge fan following, especially in B & C centers. His movies have always been celebrated in cinemas and on satellite television. In fact, he is one such actor whose movies hold immense repeat value on television and YouTube. Here's a look at Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Ajay Devgn's Highest-Grossing Movies at the Worldwide Box Office

1: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in the lead roles. The period drama presents Ajay Devgn as the real-life character of a Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare.

The Singham actor bagged his third National Award for his outstanding portrayal of the historic figure. Not only did the actor deliver a terrific performance, but he also made a significant impact at the box office. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected a staggering worldwide total of Rs 358 crore, making it the highest-grossing Ajay Devgn movie of all time.

2: Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and others, was directed by Abhishek Pathak after the unfortunate death of director Nishikant Kamat, who had directed the earlier part in 2014. The sequel came as a sign of relief during the dull phase of Hindi cinema in 2022. The Drishyam franchise aged very well among the masses because of its masterfully woven writing, thrilling screenplay, and climactic twist.

Despite being a remake of a critically acclaimed Malayalam movie, the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 performed exceptionally well at the box office. The movie raked in over Rs 342 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the second highest-grossing Ajay Devgn movie of all time. Considered among the top thrillers of Indian cinema, the movie is reportedly set for its third installment.

3: Golmaal Again

Golmaal Again—the fourth installment of the popular comedy caper franchise—marked the return of Ajay Devgn and his gang, along with Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, and Nana Patekar.

The movie, directed by Rohit Shetty, introduced a horror element in this installment. Despite opening to mixed reviews, Golmaal Again raked in over Rs 310 crore worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career. The movie also recorded immense repeat value on its satellite release. Fans are eagerly awaiting its fifth part, which is officially on the cards, but its timeline is yet to be revealed.

4: Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn spearheaded the cast of Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal—the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Although the movie opened to average reviews, the nostalgia factor surrounding the comedy franchise attracted crowds to the theaters. The movie grossed over Rs 227 crore at the worldwide box office, securing the fourth spot among Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing movies.

5: Singham Returns

The 2014 super-hit cop-drama action movie Singham Returns marked the return of the iconic character Bajirao Singham on the celluloid. Ajay Devgn took charge once again to bring down the corrupt system and politicians. The Rohit Shetty-directed mass action drama collected over Rs 216 crore globally.

The franchise has now been revamped as the popular cop-universe by adding two more characters—Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh, and Veer Sooryavanshi, played by Akshay Kumar. The team is now gearing up for the release of Singham Again—the third installment of the Singham franchise. The much-awaited movie is set for a grand release on Diwali 2024.

6: Shaitaan

Ajay Devgn starred along with R Madhavan, Jyothika, and debutant Janaki Bodiwala in Shaitaan. The movie marked his return to the supernatural genre, establishing him as the only superstar whose movies garnered acceptance among the audience despite him starring in remakes in the post-pandemic months. Shaitaan emerged as a big hit at the box office, ending its worldwide collection at Rs 210 crore.

7: Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3, directed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Mithun Chakraborty, and Ratna Pathak Shah, grossed over Rs 169 crore at the worldwide box office.

Released in 2010, Golmaal 3 was very well received by the audience. A major chunk of the audience considers it the best installment of the whole franchise. The comedy-drama secured the seventh spot among the highest-grossing movies of Ajay Devgn's career.

List of Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing movies on the basis of worldwide gross:

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Tanhaji Rs 358 crores 2 Drishyam 2 Rs 342 crores 3 Golmaal Again Rs 310 crores 4 Total Dhamaal Rs 227 crores 5 Singham Returns Rs 216 crores 6 Shaitaan Rs 210 crores 7 Golmaal 3 Rs 169 crores

Work Front of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is next gearing up for the release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, co-starring Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. The Neeraj Pandey directorial is a romantic-thriller drama that is set to hit the screens on August 2nd, 2024.

The actor is presently shooting for Son Of Sardaar 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. He also has Singham Again ready for the release this Diwali.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

