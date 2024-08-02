EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 gets a big ensemble cast; These 11 actors come on board

Earlier in June, Ajay Devgn started shooting for the much-awaited sequel to the Diwali 2012 release Son of Sardaar. Titled Son of Sardaar 2, the Vijay Kumar Arora directorial is touted to be an out and out family entertainer with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and Sanjay Dutt in key role. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn and director Vijay Kumar Arora have got a big ensemble cast on board the film.

Son of Sardaar 2 team casts 11 actors for key roles

According to sources close to the development, Son of Sardaar 2 will feature Vijay Raaz, Ravi Kishan, Chunkey Pandey, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Mrunal Thakur. “Son of Sardaar 2 is a strong family entertainer and the makers have got a strong ensemble cast on board. The plot of this comic caper rides on quirky characters and the humor is a result of the inter-character dynamics. The Son of Sardaar 2 team has cast actors based on their ability to pull off the comic sequences with conviction and are confident to take the audience on a funny ride in 2025,” revealed a source close to the development.

Son of Sardaar 2 to be shot in India and Scotland

The source further added that Son of Sardaar 2 is currently on floors in Scotland. The film is produced by Jio Studios with Devgn Films, NR Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. “The film will be shot primarily in Scotland, as the team intends to shoot for the film in the country till the end of August. After calling it a wrap on the international leg, they kick off the second schedule in Mumbai, followed by the next round of leg in multiple cities of North India,” the source added.

Son of Sardaar 2 is slated to hit the big screens in the second half of 2025. Sources inform that the camaraderie between Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will be among the major highlights of the film, as a treat for the audience. Apart from SOS 2, Ajay Devgn has Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar 2, Total Dhamaal and Golmaal 5 under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

