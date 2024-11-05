Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is doing well at the box office. However, the movie has seen an understandable drop of 20% over its first Monday.

The horror-comedy continues to show a stronghold at the box office on weekdays after an outstanding opening weekend. The movie collected Rs 12.50 crore to Rs 13.50 crore on Tuesday, noticing a dip of 20% over Day 4. The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has reached approx. Rs 130 crore net at the Indian box office, with Rs 100 crore coming from the first three days.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is expected to perform well in the coming days and end its first week by minting over Rs 150 crore net in India. Considering a major clash scenario with Singham Again, this is an incredible figure.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Doing Well Internationally, Zooms Past Over Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is performing neck-to-neck with its rival release, leaving no stone unturned to set new benchmarks at the box office. Like Singham Again, the Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri film also grossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally on its fifth day. Previously, both movies had entered the Rs 100 crore club on their third day of release at the Indian box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 did good business overseas, grossing over USD 5.4 million (Rs 46 crore) in five days. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 201 crore.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 33.25 crore 2 Rs 34.75 crore 3 Rs 32 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 13 crore (Est.) Total Rs 130 crore net in 5 days in India

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan), a fraud ghost exorcist, is taken to Rakt Ghat haveli by Meera (Triptii Dimri) and her uncle (Rajesh Sharma) for an important task for which he is promised to be paid Rs 1 crore. The haveli has a bloody history and Rooh Baba seemingly has a connection to it. Meera and her uncle don't believe in the story and want to bust the myth so that the haveli can be sold. However, things start getting hilariously eery as they reach the place ahead of Durga Ashtmi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

