Kartik Aaryan chose to promote condom brand over paan masala ad, reveals Vidya Balan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most honest actors, and he has always been responsible in his choice of work. From film events to brand endorsements, he always makes conscious decisions that align with his values. Recently, the actor revealed that he refused to promote a tempting pan masala brand ad despite reasonable offers. Meanwhile, his co-star Vidya Balan joined in the chat and revealed the actor instead did a condom ad over it.

Celebrities promoting pan masala brands have become a big debate among fans. In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, the actor was asked about the reason for his anti-paan masala stand. In his reply, Kartik explained, "I have refused paan masala ads. They tempted me with many things, but I was never tempted to do that at all."

When Aaryan explained his stance, his co-star Vidya Balan chimed in and revealed that the actor would rather choose to do a condom ad, which made him laugh. She quipped that the Luka Chuppi actor had rather decided to promote a health product, which was a better decision.

Kartik Aaryan, who couldn't stop laughing, said, "Please, someone stop her!" But he seriously added that he would rather choose "safety first."

Earlier this year, the actor was asked the same question in an interview with The Lallantop. He replied that he doesn't relate to those products and won't do those ads. He said, "I don't relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can; I refuse these things. I can't say who is right or wrong, and everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn't fit my plans."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported a few days ago that Anil Kapoor was also offered a lucrative Pan masala endorsement deal worth Rs 10 crore. But he quickly declined it because he felt responsible towards his fans and public health in general.

Previously, Akshay Kumar had to apologize to his fans after receiving backlash for endorsing a pan masala brand and has refrained from doing it since then. But actors like Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Shah Rukh Khan have been criticized for doing the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor declines lucrative Rs 10 crore pan masala endorsement deal; Know more