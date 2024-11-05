Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office Update: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy crosses magical figure of Rs 200 crore on Day 5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, continues to hold strong at the box office. The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Zooms Past Rs 200 Crore Globally On 5th Day

Produced by T-Series Films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed exceptionally well, grossing Rs 155 crore in its first three days, thanks to the Diwali holiday and festive mood. On its first Monday, the film added Rs 25.50 crore to its tally, bringing the 4-day total to Rs 180.50 crore.

The movie has shown a solid hold on Day 5 in both domestic and international markets. According to estimates, it grossed over Rs 20.50 crore on Tuesday, with USD 600K (Rs 5 crore) coming from overseas. The global gross collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now stands at Rs 201 crore after its first Tuesday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Performs Well Internationally, Grosses Rs 45 crore in five days

In addition to its impressive performance in domestic markets, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer has been doing well internationally. The film collected around USD 4.3 million (Rs 36 crore) from overseas markets during its opening weekend. It added USD 500K on Monday and is expected to collect over USD 600K today. The total overseas gross for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands at Rs 45.25 crore after five days.

The movie is expected to end its first week with a global gross in the range of Rs 240 crore to Rs 255 crore, while it is anticipated to hit the Rs 150 crore net mark in India. Its performance in the coming weeks will determine how far it can go from here. For the record, the film is already considered a hit. It will be interesting to see if it can emerge as Kartik Aaryan's biggest grosser to date.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released alongside Ajay Devgn's mass action film Singham Again, which is also performing well at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

ALSO READ: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Tuesday Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn led cop-actioner & Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy look to net Rs 13 crore on day 5