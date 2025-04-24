Weekend Preview: Sinners aims to extend horror reign as The Accountant 2 enters with box office heat

As the final weekend of April approaches, all eyes are on Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which is poised to maintain its grip on the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The R-rated horror hit will head into its second weekend with strong momentum following a stunning USD 45 million-plus debut that was later revised upward to USD 48 million after Monday actuals. Thanks to stellar word of mouth, premium format screens, and critical acclaim, Sinners is expected to pull in between USD 27 million and USD 35 million this weekend, with the potential to climb even higher if weekday holds are any indication.

Sinners is already the highest-grossing horror title of 2025 in the US, sitting at a domestic total of USD 64.5 million. With a minimal drop expected, the film could cross the USD 100 million milestone by Sunday, becoming only the 9th horror film post-pandemic to do so.

Coming in second is the highly anticipated The Accountant 2, marking the return of Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in the action-thriller sequel. Directed by Gavin O’Connor and backed by Amazon MGM, the follow-up to the 2016 film The Accountant is expected to open in the USD 22 to USD 28 million range.

The first film enjoyed renewed popularity on streaming platforms, giving the sequel a strong base to build from. Solid early reviews (80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and the reassembly of the original creative team suggest potential and strong appeal among audiences aged 35 and above. However, with similarly themed thrillers like The Amateur already performing well, The Accountant 2 will need to carve out its own space.

Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie is projected to land in third place as it heads into its fourth weekend. After topping USD 350 million domestically and USD 725 million globally, the film is still holding steady despite a series of 50 percent frame-to-frame declines. The latest estimates place its upcoming weekend take between USD 20 million and USD 25 million. Though it slipped slightly below Sunday estimates in its third frame, there remains cautious optimism for its long-term legs, especially with the billion-dollar mark still within reach if foreign performance continues to mirror its US run.

As Sinners aims for horror box office history and The Accountant 2 enters the box office space with high expectations, this weekend is shaping up to be a strong finish to April’s theatrical run.

