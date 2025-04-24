Box Office: 5 reasons why Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro can bring back BLOCKBUSTER days for Suriya; set for comeback after Kanguva

Tamil Superstar Suriya, the man once unstoppable with hits like Ghajini, Singham, and Aakasam Nee Haddura, found himself on uneven ground with Kanguva. But Tamil cinema never counts out a star for long especially when the next film is buzzing like Retro, directed by the super talented Karthik Subbaraj who has crafted movies like Super Deluxe and Petta earlier.

Karthik Subbaraj's film Retro, which is scheduled for a May 1, 2025 release, is aiming to be more than simply a film; it might be Suriya's full-scale comeback vehicle here are the five reasons that can ensure that the film will bring back the blockbuster days for the star hero.

1. Suriya Keeps captivating the audience

From suspenseful romance dramas to action-packed blockbusters, Suriya has continuously been a darling in South India for his terrific performances. Even if a film does not pan out, movie lovers still find him appealing for the conviction he shows in portraying a role.

2. Karthik Subbaraj's creative stamp

The director of Pizza, Petta, and Jigarthanda is a professional at making visually arresting and powerful movies, that have both entertainment, a message, and some surprise. With Retro, he is back to his best, as he narrates a feisty, gritty tale and is filled all over with brilliant storytelling.

3. Music and Chemistry, already well-liked.

Santhosh Narayanan's soundtrack is already popular. Among the songs with more than 50 million views are Kanimaa, The One, and Kannadi Poove. Usually, a couple of chartbuster songs are the ones that bring heavy footfalls in the release weekend, and Retro didn't miss that. At the same, Pooja Hegde's great chemistry with Suriya completes an alluring package and did we say her no-makeup look is an instant hit amongst movie lovers?

4. Combining genres to appeal to a wider audience

The film promises a stylish blend of action, romance, and vintage flair. While the retro vibe arouses nostalgia inside Retro, the deft execution makes it fresh. Also, these vintage charms guaranteed success for films like Pushpa, Lucky Bhaskar, Rangasthalam, and others down the South, so Retro is on the right track.

5. The Trailer that worked Magic

The well-cut trailer of Retro already worked its magic and the cumulative 50 million views from the Tamil, Telugu, and other language trailers are proof of that. Suriya's classic gangster persona, the dramatic plot, and the powerful ensemble cast including Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Joju George, and Pooja Hegde, all cry box office fire.

Produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro is poised to give Suriya the big-screen redemption fans have been waiting for. The countdown to May 1 has begun and all eyes are on the silver screen.

