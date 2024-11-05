Box Office: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 becomes 3rd Kartik Aaryan film to net Rs 100 crore or more in India; All set to become the actor's biggest grosser

Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has become one of the most successful stars in recent times. Kartik's latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as his third film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. It is expected to become his biggest grosser of all time.

Three Films of Kartik Aaryan From The Rs 100 Crore Club

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 became Kartik Aaryan's fastest film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. It is also Bhool Bhulaiyaa's only instalment that has achieved this feat so fast. The horror comedy collected Rs 117.50 crore in four days and is expected to hit a total of Rs 130 crore by the end of day 5. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in three days during Diwali weekend, against an able competitor like Singham Again.

Kartik Aaryan got his big break in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The 2018 superhit film earned Rs 100.75 crore as its lifetime net collection in India. It was Kartik's first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Two years ago, Kartik entered the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise as he was cast as a lead in the 2022 horror comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was Kartik's second film that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The blockbuster movie collected Rs 181.75 crore net during its release.

Take A Look At The Net India Collections Of Kartik Aaryan's 3 Movies From the Rs 100 Crore Club

Movie Net India Collections Verdict Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Rs 100.75 crore Superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181.75 crore Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 130 crore (five days) Hit/Superhit

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for Anurag Basu's next. Are you excited?

WATCH THE TRAILER OF BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3 HERE:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theatres? If yes, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

