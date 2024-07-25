Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: When young Ajay Devgn stopped Tabu's car and asked her driver, 'Bail gaadi chala raha hai kya?'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu share a strong bond of friendship and that shows whenever they come together on the big screen. After collaborating for films like Vijaypath, De De Pyaar De, Bholaa, Drishyam, Drishyam 2, and more, they are again coming together for the romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

After working with each other in so many films, Ajay and Tabu must have had so many great stories about each other. Recalling old days with Ajay, the actress recently shared that he used to drive fast. She also shared an incident when Ajay stopped her car and asked the driver if he was driving a bullock cart.

Tabu talks about Ajay Devgn's habit of driving fast

During a recent interview with The Lallantop, Tabu talked about her friendship with Ajay Devgn, saying it didn’t start on a set and "maybe that’s why it has lasted.” Recalling her college days with the actor, she said he used to drive quite fast, something that hasn’t changed over the years according to her.

Tabu said that the only thing that has changed is earlier he would drive an open jeep, and now he doesn’t. When Ajay said he drives much slower now, Tabu recounted an incident related to his fast driving while adding that she still gets scared if he offers to drop her.

The actress shared that one day he stopped his car and told her driver, ‘Bail gaadi chala raha hai kya? Jaldi chala. Meri gaadi peeche hai. (Are you driving a bullock cart? Drive fast, my car is behind you.)'” said Tabu quoting Ajay who said this happened 25 years ago. However, he didn't deny it and said when you are 18-19-20, you live life in your way, and then you get mature with more understanding of life. "This happens to everyone,” he said.

More about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead while Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari also play important roles. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on July 5, 2025, but later got postponed by almost a month. It will not hit the cinemas on August 2, 2024.

