Top 25 Opening Day Box Office Collections of All Time from Bollywood in Hindi: From Jawan to Stree 2, War, Animal, Tiger 3, and More

Box Office is one such measure by which we decide whether a film is a success or a failure. In recent times, audiences have shown more interest in inquiring about the theatrical performance of the new releases than the quality of their content. When it comes to the box office, there is always curiosity about the opening day collections. To be honest, we judge the stardom of an actor based on their ability to fill the theaters on the opening day itself. Here's taking a look at the Top 25 best Bollywood openers at the Hindi box office.

Jawan : Rs 64 crore
Pathaan: Rs 55.75 crore 
Stree 2: Rs 52.50 crore (Rs 61 crore incl. Paid Previews) 
Animal: Rs 51.50 crore 
War: Rs 50.50 crore
Thugs Of Hindostan: Rs 48.25 crore 
Bharat: Rs 41.50 crore 
Tiger 3: Rs 41 crore 
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 39.25 crore 
Gadar 2: Rs 39 crore 
Sultan: Rs 36.50 crore 
Happy New Year: Rs 36.25 crore
Sanju: Rs 34.25 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 34 crore 
Dhoom 3: Rs 32.50 crore
Adipurush: Rs 31.75 crore
Singham Returns: Rs 31.75 crore 
Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 30.75 crore 
Chennai Express: Rs 30.50 crore (Rs 37 crore incl. Paid Previews)
Brahmastra: Rs 30.50 crore 
Golmaal Again: Rs 30 crore 
Dangal: Rs 29 crore 
Mission Mangal: Rs 28.50 crore 
Race 3: Rs 27.75 crore 
Dunki: Rs 27 crore 

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan topped the list with a massive Rs 64 crore net at the Hindi box office. The list includes 5 Bollywood titles by Shah Rukh Khan, while Salman Khan holds the record for the most number of biggest openers, thanks to his undisputed stardom post-Dabangg era. The actor has 7 movie titles among the top 25 biggest Bollywood openers ever.

The list also includes 3 movies of Aamir Khan, 3 movies of Ranbir Kapoor, and 2 movies of Ajay Devgn. Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sunny Deol have one film each among the biggest openers of all time in Hindi.

Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.


Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
 

