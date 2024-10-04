Top 25 Opening Day Box Office Collections of All Time from Bollywood in Hindi: From Jawan to Stree 2, War, Animal, Tiger 3, and More

Box Office is one such measure by which we decide whether a film is a success or a failure. In recent times, audiences have shown more interest in inquiring about the theatrical performance of the new releases than the quality of their content. When it comes to the box office, there is always curiosity about the opening day collections. To be honest, we judge the stardom of an actor based on their ability to fill the theaters on the opening day itself. Here's taking a look at the Top 25 best Bollywood openers at the Hindi box office.

Top 25 Opening Day Net Box Office Collections Of All Time ft. Bollywood movies at the Hindi box office

Jawan : Rs 64 crore

Pathaan: Rs 55.75 crore

Stree 2: Rs 52.50 crore (Rs 61 crore incl. Paid Previews)

Animal: Rs 51.50 crore

War: Rs 50.50 crore

Thugs Of Hindostan: Rs 48.25 crore

Bharat: Rs 41.50 crore

Tiger 3: Rs 41 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 39.25 crore

Gadar 2: Rs 39 crore

Sultan: Rs 36.50 crore

Happy New Year: Rs 36.25 crore

Sanju: Rs 34.25 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 34 crore

Dhoom 3: Rs 32.50 crore

Adipurush: Rs 31.75 crore

Singham Returns: Rs 31.75 crore

Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 30.75 crore

Chennai Express: Rs 30.50 crore (Rs 37 crore incl. Paid Previews)

Brahmastra: Rs 30.50 crore

Golmaal Again: Rs 30 crore

Dangal: Rs 29 crore

Mission Mangal: Rs 28.50 crore

Race 3: Rs 27.75 crore

Dunki: Rs 27 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan topped the list with a massive Rs 64 crore net at the Hindi box office. The list includes 5 Bollywood titles by Shah Rukh Khan, while Salman Khan holds the record for the most number of biggest openers, thanks to his undisputed stardom post-Dabangg era. The actor has 7 movie titles among the top 25 biggest Bollywood openers ever.

The list also includes 3 movies of Aamir Khan, 3 movies of Ranbir Kapoor, and 2 movies of Ajay Devgn. Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sunny Deol have one film each among the biggest openers of all time in Hindi.

