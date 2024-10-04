Top 25 Opening Day Box Office Collections of All Time from Bollywood in Hindi: From Jawan to Stree 2, War, Animal, Tiger 3, and More
Box Office is one such measure by which we decide whether a film is a success or a failure. In recent times, audiences have shown more interest in inquiring about the theatrical performance of the new releases than the quality of their content. When it comes to the box office, there is always curiosity about the opening day collections. To be honest, we judge the stardom of an actor based on their ability to fill the theaters on the opening day itself. Here's taking a look at the Top 25 best Bollywood openers at the Hindi box office.
Top 25 Opening Day Net Box Office Collections Of All Time ft. Bollywood movies at the Hindi box office
Jawan : Rs 64 crore
Pathaan: Rs 55.75 crore
Stree 2: Rs 52.50 crore (Rs 61 crore incl. Paid Previews)
Animal: Rs 51.50 crore
War: Rs 50.50 crore
Thugs Of Hindostan: Rs 48.25 crore
Bharat: Rs 41.50 crore
Tiger 3: Rs 41 crore
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 39.25 crore
Gadar 2: Rs 39 crore
Sultan: Rs 36.50 crore
Happy New Year: Rs 36.25 crore
Sanju: Rs 34.25 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 34 crore
Dhoom 3: Rs 32.50 crore
Adipurush: Rs 31.75 crore
Singham Returns: Rs 31.75 crore
Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 30.75 crore
Chennai Express: Rs 30.50 crore (Rs 37 crore incl. Paid Previews)
Brahmastra: Rs 30.50 crore
Golmaal Again: Rs 30 crore
Dangal: Rs 29 crore
Mission Mangal: Rs 28.50 crore
Race 3: Rs 27.75 crore
Dunki: Rs 27 crore
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan topped the list with a massive Rs 64 crore net at the Hindi box office. The list includes 5 Bollywood titles by Shah Rukh Khan, while Salman Khan holds the record for the most number of biggest openers, thanks to his undisputed stardom post-Dabangg era. The actor has 7 movie titles among the top 25 biggest Bollywood openers ever.
The list also includes 3 movies of Aamir Khan, 3 movies of Ranbir Kapoor, and 2 movies of Ajay Devgn. Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sunny Deol have one film each among the biggest openers of all time in Hindi.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
