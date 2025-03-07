Box Office: 3 Bollywood actor comebacks that failed to deliver; From Govinda with Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karen to Aamir Khan with Laal Singh Chaddha

Making a successful comeback is one of the most challenging feats in any field, including the film industry. The following actors—Govinda, Aamir Khan, and Sunny Deol—attempted to reclaim their box office glory but faced disappointing results. Here's a closer look at their failed returns to the big screen.

Govinda:

A superstar of the ’90s, Govinda ruled the hearts of audiences and, therefore, the theaters with his impeccable comic timing and dance moves in his prime. However, his attempt at reclaiming fame with Raja Bhaiya and Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karein failed miserably. While the former film, released in 2003, earned Rs 1.65 crore net, registering itself as a disaster, the latter fared even worse, netting Rs 74.50 lakh and logging itself in the same performance category as the first film.

Aamir Khan:

Known as Bollywood’s perfectionist, Aamir’s choices have usually been lauded for their quality and content, except for a few misfires. His last two films sit in the misfire division, having failed to impress audiences, marking a rough patch in his otherwise smooth-sailing career. Thugs of Hindostan (2018) opened with high expectations but ended its run at Rs 138.50 crore net, making it a flop. Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), despite being a passion project and a remake of a critically acclaimed Hollywood flick, Forrest Gump, barely managed Rs 60 crore net, cementing its status as a disaster.

Sunny Deol:

Sunny Deol, known for setting cinema halls abuzz with his action-packed performances, attempted multiple comebacks over the years to no avail. His films Kaafila and Fox failed to create any impact at the box office. The former film, debuting in 2007, collected Rs 2.50 crore net and was a disaster. The latter, released in 2009, also failed, with collections peaking at Rs 2.90 crore net, marking it as a disaster.

Box Office Table: Failed Comebacks

Actors Films Year Collection (Net Verdict Govinda Raja Bhaiyaa 2003 Rs 1.65 crore Disaster Govinda Khullam Khualla Pyaar Kerien 2005 Rs 74.50 lakh Disaster Aamir Khan Thugs of Hindostan 2018 Rs 138.50 crore Flop Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha 2022 Rs 60 crore Disaster Sunny Deol Kaafila 2007 Rs 2.50 crore Disaster Sunny Deol Fox 2009 Rs 2.90 crore Disaster

While these actors remain Bollywood mainstays, we’re waiting with bated breath for them to recreate the magic they were once known for. Hindi cinema is known for giving second chances, and fans will surely embrace their upcoming releases with open arms.