Thunderbolts India Box Office Day 3: Marvel's latest superhero film nets modest Rs 4 crore

Marvel’s latest superhero offering, Thunderbolts, is facing a lukewarm reception at the Indian box office as the film continues to underperform compared to the usual Marvel success in the region. After its opening day of Rs 3.75 crore on May 1, the film saw a dip to Rs 2.25 crore on Day 2, and despite a slight increase, the earnings for Day 3 have remained modest at Rs 4 crore.

This brings Thunderbolts’ total earnings in India to Rs 10 crore after three days in theaters, signaling a more cautious response from the local masses. The film, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell, was expected to perform better given its MCU backing. However, the absence of A-list Marvel stars such as Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans appears to have hindered its ability to capture the same level of excitement among Indian audiences.

Here are the day-wise net collections for Thunderbolts in India:

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 3.75 crore Day 2 Rs 2.25 crore Day 3 Rs 4.00 crore Total Rs 10.00 crore

Marvel’s superhero films have traditionally performed well in India, but Thunderbolts seems to be an outlier. Even Captain America: Brave New World, led by Anthony Mackie, struggled at the Indian box office. It signals a trend where Marvel’s lesser-known heroes may not draw big crowds.

Another possible explanation for the film’s underperformance is the growing preference among Indian moviegoers for directors like James Cameron and Christopher Nolan. This year, Interstellar saw a significant resurgence with its re-release in February and March, driven by demand. In contrast, Thunderbolts hasn’t been able to spark similar interest, highlighting a shift in the type of Hollywood content that resonates with Indian audiences.

Despite these challenges, Thunderbolts still holds the potential for modest growth, and its fate will be decided by its performance over the coming weeks. Given the typical Marvel following in India, a boost from word of mouth (WOM) and positive reviews could lead to a surge in walk-ins.

As Thunderbolts continues its run, it will be interesting to see how its performance evolves and whether it can find the same level of success in India that previous MCU blockbusters have enjoyed.

