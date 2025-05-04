Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2 gears up for the biggest day of its run on 1st Sunday; Rs 20 crore net expected

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh led Raid 2 is performing very well at the box office. The crime thriller, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is winning hearts and raking in big numbers for a medium sized film. After a solid start, the film is gearing up for its biggest day on Sunday, Day 4. The steady collections prove Raid 2 is a sureshot success.

On Day 1, Raid 2 opened with a bang, collecting Rs 19.25 crore net in India. The Maharashtra Day and Labour Day holiday boosted its start. Day 2 saw an expected dip, with the film earning Rs 12.15 crore. This was always on the cards considering it was a working Friday. But the weekend has brought great news. Day 3, Saturday, saw a strong jump, adding an estimated Rs 17.75 crore to the tally.

Now, all eyes are on Sunday, Day 4. We predict Raid 2 will collect around Rs 20 crore net. This will be the film’s biggest day so far. The total domestic collection after four days is expected to reach Rs 69-70 crore net. The worldwide gross numbers shall go past Rs 100 crore.

Raid 2 brings back Ajay Devgn as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. He locks horns with Riteish Deshmukh’s cunning politician, Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor add depth to the cast. The gripping story and intense face-offs have kept audiences hooked. Despite mixed reviews, the film’s action and drama are pulling crowds. Also, the franchise factor is playing a major part.

The film’s success is clear from its numbers. It has outperformed Ajay’s recent films like Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Maidaan. If Raid 2 holds well over the weekdays, it will be on track to be the 2nd Bollywood hit of the year. If it holds are steady from Monday to Thursday, it could cross Rs 150 crore in its full run.

