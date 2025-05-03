Box Office: As Rian Johnson champions theaters for Knives Out 3, revisiting the franchise’s big-screen success

As anticipation builds for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson is getting candid about his ambition for its theatrical release after Knives Out 2 only managed to get partial big-screen treatment. Speaking to Business Insider while promoting season 2 of Poker Face recently, Johnson made it clear that he’ll try his best to have the next venture in the franchise in as many cinemas for as long as possible, challenging Netflix’s current strategy for original releases.

The filmmaker’s comments arrive amid a growing industry debate. The streaming giant’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, recently stirred controversy by calling the traditional movie theater model outdated. Johnson respectfully disagreed. “Obviously I don’t [agree],” he said. “I love movies. I love going to see movies.”

While acknowledging that he wasn’t seeking a direct debate with Sarandos, Johnson firmly reiterated his belief in the future of the theatrical experience.

“I think theatrical is not going anywhere,” Johnson stated, pointing to the recent box office success of Sinners and A Minecraft Movie as proof that audiences still crave the big-screen experience. “If you put a movie people want to see in theaters, they are going to show up… that experience of being in a full house is so important.”

Johnson has long been a vocal supporter of theatrical release, even convincing Netflix to make a rare exception for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022. The sequel played in 600 theaters nationwide for one week, an unprecedented move for the streamer, and earned an estimated USD 15 million in that limited run. Though Netflix hasn’t since partnered with major theater chains, the upcoming Chronicles of Narnia, adapted by Greta Gerwig, will receive a two-week IMAX run in 2026, suggesting a slight shift.

The original Knives Out (2019) was a certified box office hit, grossing over USD 312 million globally. With Johnson returning as writer-director and Daniel Craig reprising his role as the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc, Wake Up Dead Man is poised to deliver another intriguing, star-studded mystery. The cast includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

Set to debut this fall, the film’s distribution strategy remains unconfirmed as of this writing. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the fastest and latest updates on the matter, as we are always the first ones to post any information as it arrives.

