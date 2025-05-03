Retro Day 3 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Suriya's ambitious drama grosses underwhelming Rs 8 crore on 1st Saturday

Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar’s Retro debuted in theatres on May 1, carrying the star hero’s stardom that instantly grabs attention. Directed by the creative genius Karthik Subbaraj, Retro launched with solid anticipation. The Tamil romantic-action drama got off to a strong start with Rs 14 crore on its opening day (Thursday). However, the momentum slowed.

While Friday’s earnings dropped to Rs 6.5 crore, Day 3 (Saturday) brought in Rs 8 crore. That brings the film’s three-day total to over Rs 28.5 crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone. However, considering its scale and star power, this feels slightly underwhelming.

Nevertheless, there is no denying the praise for Retro. For portraying emotional depth with ease through his eyes, Suriya is winning all the accolades. The leading lady, Pooja Hegde, excelled in her non-glamorous role, while the supporting cast, including Jayaram, Joju George, and others, delivered their best. Karthik Subbaraj’s direction is top-notch, and every key scene crafted by him has been enhanced by Santhosh Narayanan’s amazing background score.

Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films, the film boasts a deep, grungy, and captivating visual style. Technically, the editing and stunts elevate the narrative without detracting from it. Many fans have praised the film’s blend of action and emotion, calling it “a proper gangster film with love, war, and heart.”

Not every reaction has been glowing, of course. Discussions around the metaphorical choices made in the climax have surfaced online, leaving some viewers perplexed. While family audiences seem less interested, younger moviegoers are already embracing the film as a potential cult classic.

The box office decline is understandable, given the fierce competition from HIT 3 and Raid 2 in other states. Some believe Suriya could have engaged in more aggressive promotions, similar to Nani’s approach, to gain additional traction. However, Retro may yet find a broader cult following once it begins streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada after its theatrical run.

