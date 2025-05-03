Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 3: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's movie looks to net Rs 17 crore on 1st Saturday

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 3: Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has been running in theaters for three days. The Ajay Devgn starrer released on May 1, 2025, and serves as a sequel to Raid, which was a hit back then. The crime thriller features Amay Patnaik (Ajay) locking horns with Dada Manohar Bhai as he conducts a raid at the latter's premises. Raid 2 is expected to earn Rs 16 crore today.

Certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Raid 2 has an approved run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The crime thriller has received positive word of mouth from cinephiles. Going by the current trends, it is expected to deliver impressive figures today.

Early estimates suggest that the Ajay Devgn-led movie will earn in the range of Rs 16-17 crore on the third day at the box office. It has gained momentum due to the Saturday holiday.

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak, Raid 2 earned Rs 31.40 crore net business in two days. After Day 3, it will bring its total collection to a little under Rs 50 crore. The crime thriller will easily cross the mark after Sunday's performance, as it will continue to grow tomorrow as well.

Raid 2 became the third biggest opener after Chhaava and Sikandar in Bollywood this year. Ajay Devgn's latest film collected Rs 19.25 crore on the first day. Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan's respective movies opened at Rs 28.5 crore and Rs 25 crore in their theatrical runs.

Raid 2 also surpassed the opening day business of its original release, Raid. Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz's 2018 film fetched Rs 9.5 crore back then.

Raid 2 in theaters

