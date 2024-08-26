Aamir Khan blaming his performance for Laal Singh Chaddha’s debacle has left netizens in shock; ‘He had the guts to…’

Aamir Khan recently opened up on the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, a 2022 film directed by Advait Chandan, which also starred Kareena Kapoor. Aamir has openly acknowledged in an interview that his performance in the film was lacking. This recent admission has sparked reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens are quite shocked after the actor openly admitted his fault for the film's debacle.

The actor said in Hindi that he had raised the pitch of his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha, unlike Tom Hanks in the original Forrest Gump, whose exceptional performance drew everyone in despite the unconventional writing structure. According to his assessment, he felt that his own performance let Laal Singh Chaddha down, stating that it wasn't up to the mark. However, he added that he learned a lot from this experience and hoped to perform better in his next film.

Check out the video clip here:

Netizens were quick to react to the post. One person wrote, "Kudos to Aamir Khan—not for self-criticism, but for finally owning up to LSC’s flop. Took him long enough. And the next big failure -the forced historical tie-ins were a disaster." One wrote, "I always believed in all 3 khans he is good in the acting category but everyone can agree he did overacting in laal singh which costs a big time and the guts to accept that thing says a lot about his character because salman and srk never accepted that after Radhe and Zero".

One individual wrote, "Despite giving industry hits for so long , he just got a failure and had guts to say the film doesn't work because of my acting. That man is real , eagerly waiting for sitare zameen par because if that doesn't work against then in hindi cinema we will just get to see massy films.". One person mentioned, "Virat kohli & Aamir Khan only two men's speaks about own performance in front of whole world accept that with grounded way and try to do better next time".

One fan wrote, "Tbh Aamir's filmmaking knowledge is on par with that of Tom Cruise...not just acting but overall filmmaking in general Look at the behind the scenes stories of his past films and you'll get my point". One fan wrote, "Very few actor who can criticise his own performance. Untill u not accept ur shortcomings, u are not going to be great.". One netizen wrote, "Aamir is honest and right about LSC, as I also feel movie was really near perfect but his performance was loud or a notch high."

While one wrote, "Taking accountability of your own failure and deep analysis on why it happened is what makes successful people successful!!". One person wrote, "Which other actor will confess that his act was not good? Though I am not an Aamir fan but respect to him for accepting the fact". One mentioned, "Not a fan but only Aamir Khan can accept such thing publicly while most others focus on using PR to boost their fake images. Kudos to him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'souza and Darsheel Safary. The movie is helmed by RS Prasanna. Pinkvilla earlier revealed that the shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule of 70 to 80 working days, making it one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

