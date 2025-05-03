HIT 3 Day 3 India Gross Box Office: Nani's gory-actioner grosses fantastic Rs 16 crore

Natural star Nani has thrown away his usual image of a soft, family-friendly hero. With HIT 3, he walks straight into the dark zone, and fans seem to be loving this side of him. Playing Arjun Sarkaar, a cop who's rough, tough, and intense, Nani gave all in for the film, and so did the box office numbers.

The film opened strong with Rs 21 crore on Day 1, when hit cinemas on May 1st. However, Day 2 was a bit slower at Rs 13.25 crore, but Saturday picked up again with Rs 16 crore gross. That’s over Rs 50 crore in just three days, even with big films like Raid 2 and Retro giving tough competition in theatres.

Director Sailesh Kolanu sticks to his sharp and edgy style in the movie. He lets the story move fast but doesn’t skip over details. The small things like Sarkaar’s body language or the vulture sequences, add something extra. Hindu scholar Chaganti’s voiceover works too well for the film. At the same time, KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty has a good start in Telugu with her role as Mrudula. Mickey J Meyer surprises with a background score that doesn’t try to be too loud but hits at the right moments. The visuals carry a heavy mood, matching the story's darker tone.

But not everything works. The villainy portrayed by Bollywood hero Prateik Babbar doesn’t land the way it should. Many viewers couldn’t take him seriously because of the way the director portrayed him. And the ending? Some people just didn’t get it. It feels like it wanted to be deep but didn’t connect with everyone. However, the surprise cameos of Adivi Sesh and Karthi worked well.

Anyway, HIT 3 might not be perfect, but it’s bold and different. Nani took a risk, and for many fans, it paid off. If this is the new version of him, no one’s complaining.

