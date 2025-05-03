Box Office: Raid 2 vs Shaitaan, Drishyam 2; comparing first two-day net India collections of Ajay Devgn's recent mid-sized releases

Ajay Devgn has built a strong reputation for delivering consistent performances at the box office, not only in franchise blockbusters like Singham but also in the mid-budget segments. His latest release, Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, hit theaters on May 1 and opened to a promising start. But how does it compare to his contemporary successes like Shaitaan and Drishyam 2 in terms of early collections? Find out below!

Here's a comparative look at the first two-day net India collections of all three films:

Film Day 1 Day 2 Total Raid 2 Rs 19.25 crore Rs 12.15 crore Rs 31.4 crore Shaitaan Rs 15 crore Rs 18 crore Rs 33.00 crore Drishyam 2 Rs 14.75 crore Rs 21 crore Rs 35.75 crore

Raid 2 kicked off with the strongest Day 1 among the three, thanks in part to the Labor Day holiday and the return of Devgn’s popular character, the anti-corruption IRS Officer Amay Patnaik. However, the film saw a noticeable dip on Day 2, bringing its two-day total to around Rs 31.40 crore.

Shaitaan, a supernatural thriller that was released in March 2024, had a more balanced trajectory. It started off decently on Day 1 and picked up pace on Day 2, ending up slightly ahead of Raid 2 with Rs 33 crore in two days. The film was widely praised for its narrative and performances, especially the eerie turn by R. Madhavan. It eventually went on to become one of 2024’s biggest hits.

Drishyam 2, a crime thriller and sequel to the 2015 hit, leads the race with a strong Day 2 boost and a Rs 35.75 crore two-day total. Abhishek Pathak’s direction and the ensemble cast, including Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, contributed to the film’s excellent word of mouth, as did the critical acclaim it garnered.

While Raid 2 may not have surpassed the others in the two-day window, its performance is praiseworthy considering it’s facing competition from two other titles — Retro and Hit 2 — at the box office. With his proven box office pull and the franchise’s established audience, Devgn will hope the film holds well over the ongoing weekend and into the weekdays.

With the steady performances of all three films, one thing is clear: Ajay Devgn remains a bankable name in genres spanning procedural dramas, supernatural horror, and grounded thrillers.

