HIT 3 Ending Explained: How Nani starrer violent action thriller ended with a surprise cameo appearance

HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani in the leading role, hit theaters on May 1, 2025. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, it is the third installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe, with the actor portraying a violent police officer.

The movie HIT 3 follows the story of Arjun Sarkaar, a skilled but morally complex police officer. Initially escaping from prison with the help of a co-convict, Samuel Joseph, Arjun narrates his tale through a series of flashbacks.

As a member of the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT), Arjun is assigned to investigate a gruesome ritualistic murder. Unbeknownst to his superiors, the murder was committed by Arjun himself. His colleague, ASP Varsha IPS, grows suspicious and eventually catches him committing another murder in the same ritualistic manner.

When confronted, Arjun reveals his true motive. He explains that he is attempting to infiltrate a dark web organization called CTK (Capture, Torture, Kill). The murders were necessary for him to record and present as proof of his loyalty, allowing him to gain entry into the group and discover those responsible for its operations.

He justifies his actions by revealing that the people he killed were criminals who, in his view, did not deserve to live. Although hesitant, Varsha reluctantly agrees to support his mission. Arjun’s backstory reveals that he had been investigating CTK during his posting in Kashmir and had discovered its connections to powerful figures, including politicians.

After being transferred, Arjun realized that the only way to bring down the organization was to infiltrate it, which led him to commit the murders. Eventually, the leader of CTK, known only as Alpha, agrees to let Arjun join the group.

Spoiler Alert: Here's how Nani's HIT 3 ends

As Arjun and his team work to infiltrate CTK, he is forced to participate in a deadly fight among recruits to prove his loyalty. At the same time, Alpha becomes aware that there is a mole within the organization.

In a violent confrontation with other CTK members, Alpha is overwhelmed and defeated by Arjun and Hyderabad HIT Officer SP Krishna Dev, also known as KD (played by Adivi Sesh). However, it is then revealed that someone else is the true leader of CTK, and the organization's real objective is to harvest hormonal glands.

Soon after, Arjun confesses to Samuel Joseph that he had entered prison deliberately in order to kill the actual head of the organization, who turns out to be Samuel himself.

In a post-credit scene, a new police officer from Chennai is introduced as ACP Veerappan IPS (played by Karthi), hinting at the fourth installment.

