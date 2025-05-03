The Bhootni Box Office Collection Day 3: Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's film scores Rs 50 lakh on Saturday

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 3: The Bhootnii arrived in cinemas on May 1, 2025. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, the horror comedy clashed with Raid 2 at the box office. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the new release has been running in theaters for three days. Also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, The Bhootnii has earned Rs 50 lakh today.

Produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, The Bhootnii opened at Rs 60 lakh net business on Thursday at the box office. On the second day, i.e., Friday, the horror comedy has collected Rs 35 lakh.

On Day 3, the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-starrer has earned Rs 50 lakh net. The minimal rise in its business is due to the holiday boost on the first Saturday. The cumulative collection of the new release now stands at Rs 1.45 crore at the Indian box office.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 60 lakh Day 2 Rs 35 lakh Day 3 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 1.45 crore

The Bhootnii has maintained a low hold while competing with its rival release, Raid 2, which has been a strong performer at the box office. Audiences are preferring the crime thriller over the horror comedy.

The Bhootnii is also running parallel to Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The horror comedy stars Sanjay Dutt as Baba. Mouni Roy is cast as Mohabbat. Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari are romantically paired with each other as Shantanu and Ananya, respectively.

It marks Dutt and Roy's theatrical comeback after three years. While the celebrated actor was last seen in Shamshera in 2022, the actress appeared in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva the same year.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

The Bhootnii is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer in cinemas? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

