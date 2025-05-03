Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar's historical drama on Jallianwala Bagh massacre nets Rs 1.75 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Kesari Chapter 2 has faced many competitions in its theatrical run, including Sikandar, Jaat, and now Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the historical drama will conclude its third weekend tomorrow. Here's how much Karan Johar's co-production, Kesari 2, has earned on the third Saturday.

Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned Rs 1.75 crore in net business today at the box office. It comes a day after the legal drama earned Rs 1.85 crore, all thanks to the BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offer.

In the first week, the Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer fetched Rs 45.35 crore in net business. Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial minted Rs 28.15 crore in the second week.

The cumulative collection of Kesari Chapter 2 is recorded as Rs 77.1 crore at the box office in 16 days.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45.35 crore Week 2 Rs 28.15 crore Day 15 Rs 1.85 crore Day 16 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 77.1 crore

Jointly backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films, Kesari 2 has performed on a decent note in its theatrical run at the box office. The legal drama is still under the Rs 80 crore mark.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, which co-starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. Notably, Anurag Singh's directorial performed better than Karan Singh Tyagi's helmer.

The 2025 courtroom drama earned Rs 7 crore on its first day at the box office. This is to note that the 2019 release opened at Rs 20.5 crore during its theatrical run.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

