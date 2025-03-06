Govinda bids emotional goodbye to his longtime secretary Shashi Prabhu as he passes away

After hearing about the demise of his secretary Shashi Prabhu, Govinda rushed to meet with the grieving family. The actor was seen shedding tears as he gave an emotional farewell to his friend.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Mar 06, 2025  |  11:47 PM IST |  410
Govinda bids emotional goodbye to his longtime secretary Shashi Prabhu as he passes away
PC: Pinkvilla

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda is heartbroken after losing his longtime secretary Shashi Prabhu on March 6, 2025. After hearing about the tragic news, the actor rushed to meet the grieving family of the departed soul. Later at night, the actor was seen shedding tears as he gave an emotional farewell to his friend, confidant and right hand.

At noon, on March 6, 2025, Govinda received the news of the tragic death of his secretary Shashi Prabhu. Soon after hearing about the passing away of his dear pal, the Hero No. 1 actor rushed to his residence to be by the grieving family during these testing times. Later at 10 PM, the funeral was conducted and the senior actor made sure to be with his friend till the last moment.

Advertisement

In a clip, the actor can be seen crying inconsolably as Prabhu’s last rites were being conducted. He even held a close family member of the deceased, making sure she didn’t feel alone during such a heartbreaking moment.

Govinda sheds tears at secretary’s funeral:


Also Read

Govinda’s secretary Shashi Prabhu passes away; veteran actor rushes to offer condolences to grieving family

About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & J...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles