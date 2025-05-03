Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s white-collar crime drama sees Saturday boost, earns Rs 17.75 crore

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Raid 2 marks the theatrical comeback of Raj Kumar Gupta after six years. Led by Ajay Devgn, the crime thriller serves as a sequel to Gupta's 2018 release, Raid. The new release welcomes actors Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak to the Raid franchise. Raid 2 has completed three days today.

Backed by solid final pre-sales, Raid 2 had a terrific double-digit opening on Thursday as it earned Rs 19.25 crore at the box office. On the second day, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's latest film collected Rs 12.15 crore.

Now, on Day 3, the crime thriller has minted Rs 17.5-18 crore in net business, much thanks to the Saturday boost. It has brought its cumulated collection to Rs 49.15 crore.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 19.25 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Day 3 Rs 17.75 crore Total Rs 49.15 crore

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-series, Raid 2 will finish its four-day-long opening weekend tomorrow, i.e., Sunday. The fourth day's business is also expected to remain in double digits. While the Raid sequel has performed extraordinarily in its opening weekend so far, all eyes are on how well it maintains its hold in the first week.

Raid 2 is locking horns with its rival release, The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy. It is also competing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2.

Raid 2 is Ajay Devgn's second movie of 2025 after Azaad, which launched debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The celebrated actor last played a lead role in Rohit Shetty's 2024 directorial, Singham Again.

After Raid 2, Devgn has two upcoming sequels in the pipeline. He will gear up for Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, both of which will be released this year.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

