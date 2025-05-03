Thudarum Box Office Kerala: Mohanlal starrer remains unaffected by new competition; set to emerge as highest Mollywood grosser

In a month when most films screamed for attention, Thudarum has done the unthinkable. It has soared quietly, confidently, and against all odds. Released on April 25, Mohanlal’s Malayalam drama clashed with multiple releases across languages, yet it remains the clear audience favorite in Kerala.

On the Friday it hit theatres, Thudarum stood tall amidst competition from the Tamil masala comedy Gangers, featuring Sundar C and Vadivelu, and the Telugu social satire Sarangapani Jathakam, led by Priyadarshi and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Both had their own flavors of chaos and laughter, but Kerala’s audience chose emotion, depth, and Mohanlal’s towering screen presence.

A week later, on May 1, even bigger titles stormed theatres, including Nani’s HIT 3, Suriya’s Retro, and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Despite their star power and massive release footprint, Thudarum did not flinch. The film remained strong in Kerala, holding screens and audience interest, and crossed Rs 50 crore gross in the state on its second Friday. Now, the film is gearing up for a historic run.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s earlier collaboration, Empuraan, had nearly completed its theatrical run with a stunning Rs 87 crore, while Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, based on the Kerala floods, remains the current record holder with Rs 89 crore in Kerala. But all signs point to Thudarum pushing past both. With family audiences still filling theatres and a minimal drop in footfalls, it appears set to cross Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone, a first for a Malayalam film.

While others chase opening-day records, Thudarum is running a different race. It is winning through consistent love and regional pride. It’s not just surviving competition, it’s dominating quietly, just like the man at its center, Mohanlal.

