Box Office: Ahead of Women's Day; reminiscing Bollywood movies that celebrate womanhood at best
On the occasion of Women's Day, we have curated a box office list of movies that celebrate womanhood. The list includes Jigra, Queen, Mary Kom, and others.
Cinema plays an important role in representing women's contribution in the society. Bollywood boasts of several movies that celebrate womanhood at best. Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, we have curated some women-centric movies of Bollywood while analyzing how they have performed at the box office during their releases.
Women-Centric Bollywood Movies & Their Box Office Peformances
JIGRA
Jigra is among the latest films that celebrate the power of womanhood through Alia Bhatt's eyes. In the film, Alia plays the role of Satya Anand who gives it all to save her brother from prison for a crime he didn't commit. Despite strong presence of the actress, Vasan Bala's helmer turned out to be a disaster.
NH10
Headlined by Anushka Sharma, NH10 sends a strong message of women empowerment. It explores the life of Meera, a confident woman who goes through the journey of becoming a powerful figure while fighting against patriarchy against the backdrop of violence. It was a semi-hit.
MARY KOM
Starring Priyanka Chopra, Mary Kom aptly taps on how women have been fighting for their rights to persue their dreams while defying expectations of the traditional sphere. It celebrates the life and achievements of eponymous boxer, Mary Kom. Omung Kumar's directorial emerged as a hit.
QUEEN
Queen remains Kangana Ranaut's one of the best movies of her career that talks about self-discovery. Vikas Bahl's directorial delves into Kangana's character Rani who decides to go on a solo honeymoon after her fiance calls off their wedding. The film shows Rani transforming into an independent woman and gaining confidence to lead life. It was a hit at the box office.
Thappad was a flop. Mardaani became semi-hit. Fashion emerged as an average grosser.
Net India Collections And Verdicts Of Aforementioned Movies Are As Follows:
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|Jigra
|Rs 31 crore
|Disaster
|Thappad
|Rs 29.75 crore
|Flop
|NH10
|Rs 31.5 crore
|Semi-Hit
|Mary Kom
|Rs 61.5 crore
|Hit
|Mardaani
|Rs 35.75 crore
|Semi-Hit
|Queen
|Rs 61.5 crore
|Hit
|Fashion
|Rs 26.5 crore
|Average
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Analyzing Alia Bhatt's filmography; can Alpha or Love and War bring blockbuster success in her Bollywood career?