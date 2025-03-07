Box Office: Ahead of Women's Day; reminiscing Bollywood movies that celebrate womanhood at best

Cinema plays an important role in representing women's contribution in the society. Bollywood boasts of several movies that celebrate womanhood at best. Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, we have curated some women-centric movies of Bollywood while analyzing how they have performed at the box office during their releases.

Women-Centric Bollywood Movies & Their Box Office Peformances

JIGRA

Jigra is among the latest films that celebrate the power of womanhood through Alia Bhatt's eyes. In the film, Alia plays the role of Satya Anand who gives it all to save her brother from prison for a crime he didn't commit. Despite strong presence of the actress, Vasan Bala's helmer turned out to be a disaster.

NH10

Headlined by Anushka Sharma, NH10 sends a strong message of women empowerment. It explores the life of Meera, a confident woman who goes through the journey of becoming a powerful figure while fighting against patriarchy against the backdrop of violence. It was a semi-hit.

MARY KOM

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Mary Kom aptly taps on how women have been fighting for their rights to persue their dreams while defying expectations of the traditional sphere. It celebrates the life and achievements of eponymous boxer, Mary Kom. Omung Kumar's directorial emerged as a hit.

QUEEN

Queen remains Kangana Ranaut's one of the best movies of her career that talks about self-discovery. Vikas Bahl's directorial delves into Kangana's character Rani who decides to go on a solo honeymoon after her fiance calls off their wedding. The film shows Rani transforming into an independent woman and gaining confidence to lead life. It was a hit at the box office.

Thappad was a flop. Mardaani became semi-hit. Fashion emerged as an average grosser.

Net India Collections And Verdicts Of Aforementioned Movies Are As Follows:

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Jigra Rs 31 crore Disaster Thappad Rs 29.75 crore Flop NH10 Rs 31.5 crore Semi-Hit Mary Kom Rs 61.5 crore Hit Mardaani Rs 35.75 crore Semi-Hit Queen Rs 61.5 crore Hit Fashion Rs 26.5 crore Average

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.