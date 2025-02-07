China Box Office: Ne Zha 2 crosses USD 800 million on 2nd Thursday; Breaks animated movie records and moves on to ALL TIME FEATS

The Chinese box office phenomenon Ne Zha 2 continues its historic run, crossing USD 800 million on its second Thursday. With a staggering USD 75 million earning for the day, the film has now reached a total of USD 828 million, making it the second-highest-grossing Chinese film ever.

The animated epic has officially surpassed the 2021 blockbuster Hi Mom (USD 822 million) and now has its sights set on the all-time record. At its current pace, Ne Zha 2 is expected to overtake The Battle at Lake Changjin (USD 919.4 million) by Saturday, becoming the highest-grossing film in China’s history. Furthermore, projections indicate that the film will soar past the USD 1 billion milestone by Sunday, becoming one of the biggest global box office hits ever.

Directed by Jiaozi (Yu Yang), Ne Zha 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha and the third installment in the Fengshen cinematic universe. The film follows the titular character and his companion, Ao Bing, as they take on dangerous sea monsters that threaten the world. With its thrilling action sequences, rich mythology, and breathtaking visuals, Ne Zha 2 has resonated deeply with audiences.

The latter aspect is one of the key reasons for the film’s massive appeal, showcasing cutting-edge technology across multiple formats, including IMAX, 3D, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX. The film’s emotional depth, particularly in the bond between Ne Zha and Ao Bing, has also struck a chord with viewers. Humor is another appealing element of the film—and the franchise as a whole—that helps draw overwhelming crowds to cinemas.

Having grossed the aforementioned figure on an USD 80 million budget, Ne Zha 2 is the highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. As it continues its historic run, the film is on track to set new benchmarks, proving once again the effectiveness of Chinese animation on the global stage.

Ne Zha 2’s impressive performance comes despite facing stiff competition from five other Spring Festival releases: Legend of the Condor Heroes, Detective Chinatown 1900, Creation of the Gods II, Boonie Bears, and Operation Hadal.