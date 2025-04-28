Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office: How is Salman Khan's film faring compared to earlier re-run of his Biwi No. 1?

In the trend of re-releases, Salman Khan has stepped up in theaters once again with the re-run of his cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, re-released recently on April 27, 2025. This cult classic was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi with a multistarrer cast of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor. Once a box office flop, the film has now got a chance to make a name for itself again on the economic front.

Before Andaz Apna Apna, some iconic Salman Khan films were re-released at the box office, including Biwi No. 1 and Karan Arjun. Let’s see how Andaz Apna Apna is performing compared to the actor's last re-release, Biwi No. 1.

Andaz Apna Apna vs Biwi No. 1 re-release performance

Andaz Apna Apna and Biwi No. 1 have always faced different trajectories in the eyes of the audience. Though both the films are loved by the general audience today, the two Khans' starrer was a flop while Biwi No. 1, directed by David Dhawan, was a super hit at the box office on its initial release.

Decades later, when both films were re-released in theaters, they showed completely different results. Starting with Biwi No. 1, the film was re-released in November 2024. While it was a successful venture during its 1999 release, it ended up being a massive failure in 2024. The film opened with Rs 10 lakh India net on Day 1, later moving on to a total of Rs 25 lakh before it was discontinued from theaters.

As for Andaz Apna Apna, the film was a flop in 1994 but is trending nearly the same at the box office 31 years later.

It collected Rs 25 lakh in India net on its Day 1, while it grew over the weekend for a 3-day net total of Rs 1.15 crore. As it continues, no big gross is expected from this memorable comic entertainer.

Overall, Andaz Apna Apna is surely performing miles better than Biwi No. 1, considering both of their re-run net collections. While neither has been a big box office attraction today, the David Dhawan directorial has proven to have a more disappointing re-run.

