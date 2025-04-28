Box Office: Highest-grossing films of Mohanlal's career, where could Thudarum end?

After the epic success of L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal has returned to the big screens very quickly with Thudarum, released very recently on April 25, 2025. It is a crime drama film helmed by Tharun Moorthy and co-stars Shobana in the lead. As expected from a Mohanlal starrer, Thudarum has opened to a huge hype and an equally huge positive reception from the general audience around the globe.

The Mohanlal starrer Thudarum starrer is performing strongly at the Indian box office and overseas markets. As for its Kerala box office, the film has crossed its opening weekend with a gross of Rs 21.10 crore and an even bigger performance worldwide of nearly Rs 70 crore. With this blockbuster performance, let’s take a look at the highest-grossing Mohanlal films at the Indian box office and analyze where Thudarum could land.

Highest Indian box office grossers of Mohanlal

The blockbuster venture of the actor from recent months, L2: Empuraan, tops the list by a considerable margin. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this political action thriller grossed Rs 121 crore in its domestic market. Even though it has premiered on OTT, the film continues to run at a smaller level.

The second highest grosser of the actor is Pulimurugan, the epic action thriller from 2016. During its release, the film became one of the top grossers of Mohanlal’s career, as well as the Malayalam industry. The Indian gross box office collection of the film stands at Rs 97 crore.

The two are followed by Lucifer, the origin of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s blockbuster action thriller franchise. Released in 2019, this epic did not earn as much as its sequel, but it was surely a huge one, keeping the condition of the industry and box office in mind from that time. Lucifer grossed Rs 75 crore at the Indian box office.

The fourth spot is held by Neru, a courtroom drama bringing back the iconic actor-director duo of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph after Drishyam 2 and 12th Man. Received by the audience with a positive response, Neru grossed Rs 52 crore at the Indian box office.

Coming back to Thudarum, the film would reach halfway to the gross of Neru when summed up with its Day 4. Judging by its current trend, Neru is an easy target, and possibly Lucifer, too, if the film continues the same trend. Though Empuraan seems too big of a target for now, Thudarum could lie with just a small margin around the total of Pulimurugan by the end of its run in an ideal case.

