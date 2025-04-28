Box Office: Can Andaz Apna Apna's re-release prove beneficial for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par?

The recent Friday saw the re-release of what is considered one of the best comedy films ever made in India, Andaz Apna Apna. This multistarrer entertainer from 1994 needs no introduction, as audiences of all ages are familiar with this iconic film. As this Aamir Khan starrer is currently having a re-run in Indian theaters, can its positive reception and box office results benefit Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par? Let’s analyze.

Why Sitaare Zameen Par needs positive hype

Sitaare Zameen Par is the next big release of superstar Aamir Khan in theaters worldwide. The film comes after a long gap following his last failure, Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. This upcoming sports comedy-drama is also an Indian adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. Though it has not yet been officially announced with any promotional assets, it is known to be releasing very soon, on June 20 — less than two months away.

As the leading actor returns after back-to-back failures, Sitaare Zameen Par needs positive hype, which unfortunately could not be significantly boosted by the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna. As we already know, Andaz Apna Apna is already a big hit among audiences who watch films on television and YouTube. For that audience, the film continues to perform well, regardless of its current box office performance.

As for Sitaare Zameen Par, its fate will be decided by Aamir Khan’s performance in the film, the effectiveness of its pre-release promotional assets, and its theatrical experience. The positive hype the film needs before its release depends entirely on the reception of its teaser, trailer, and music album. If these assets are well-received, Sitaare Zameen Par could indeed be welcomed with strong anticipation and excitement.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna, previously known for directing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead opposite Aamir Khan. Additionally, Aamir Khan will also be seen in a pivotal role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming action entertainer Coolie, set to release later in 2025.

