Who is Vedan? Know all about Kerala rapper arrested for alleged possession of cannabis

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Kerala rapper Vedan is among the many celebrities who have been nabbed by the police over alleged drug abuse. This Malayalam artist made headlines after cops recovered cannabis from his apartment in Kochi. While a case against him is underway, let us take a detailed look at who Vedan is!

Who is Vedan?

Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, is an Indian rapper and songwriter from Kerala. Born in Thrissur, the artist rose to fame in June 2020 when he released his first music video, Voice of the Voiceless, on YouTube. The video quickly gained attention online, establishing him as a fresh voice in Malayalam rap.

Later, Vedan released his second music video, Bhoomi Njan Vazhunidam. In 2024, he collaborated with popular composer Sushin Shyam for the promo track Kuthanthram in the film Manjummel Boys. As a playback singer, Vedan contributed songs like Narabali for Nayattu and Maranathin Niram for No Way Out.

In 2024, besides Kuthanthram, he also worked on Kondal Vedan Song for the film Kondal and Kisses in the Clouds for All We Imagine as Light. Vedan's talents extended into international collaborations too, as he featured in KSHMR’s album KARAM with the track La Vida. He has also released singles like Vaa, Budhanayi Pira, and Social Criminal.

Case against Vedan

According to The Hindu, Kerala-based rapper Vedan was arrested on Monday, April 28, after police recovered nearly six grams of cannabis from his apartment near Kochi. The Hill Palace police acted on a tip-off and found the substance during a search.

Vedan had reportedly returned to the flat with eight friends following a stage performance on Sunday night. All were being questioned at the time of the report. Officials confirmed that he would be charged under the NDPS Act. However, he may be granted station bail due to the small quantity found. Further details are awaited.

In recent times, several celebrities have been arrested by the police for possession of narcotic substances. These include Khalid Rahman, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, and others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko booked by Kerala police in alleged drug case