Choo Mantar Day 1 India Box Office: Kannada movie takes a slow start

The latest Kannada movie, Choo Mantar, starring Sharan, Meghana Gaonkar, Aditi Prabhudeva, Prabhu Mundkur, Chikkanna, and others, has finally hit the theaters today on January 10. The horror-comedy directed by Navaneeth began its box office journey.

Choo Mantar takes a dull start; needs to pick up

Bankrolled by Tarun Studios, Choo Mantar took an underwhelming start and struggled to attract the crowd on its opening day. However, if it manages to show some growth over the weekend, the small-budget regional movie might sail to a decent end.

The horror-comedy needs to pick up from tomorrow onwards and keep luring a significant bunch of audience with each passing day, to put up a healthy number by the end of its theatrical run.

Choo Mantar faces dent from Max and UI's holdover releases

Kannada holdover releases Kiccha Sudeep's Max and Upendra Rao's UI are still attracting the audience in the cinemas. Due to this, the Sharan starrer Choo Mantar couldn't get the much-needed push in the market.

Further, the horror comedy didn't receive favorable word-of-mouth, which is acting as a major roadblock for its underwhelming box office performance. It will be interesting to see how the movie will perform in the coming days.

Choo Mantar Is Available In Theaters Now

Choo Mantar is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

If you have watched the movie, do let us know what you feel about it. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

