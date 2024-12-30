UI OTT release: Here's where the Upendra Rao starrer will be available to watch after its theatrical run

UI, starring Upendra Rao, hit the big screens ahead of Christmas on December 20. The movie has been performing well in theaters following its release due to its unique storyline. While many have already watched the movie, some are still waiting for its OTT release. Fortunately, their wait is over as the movie is all set to make its digital debut on Sun NXT.

When and where to watch UI

According to social media buzz, Upendra Rao starrer UI will be released on Sun NXT after completing its theatrical run. While an official release date has not been announced, it is speculated to make its digital debut on or before January 30, 2025.

Official trailer and plot of UI

UI, directed by Upendra, presents a complex narrative. It explores identity, societal norms and philosophy. The story starts with a young woman who gives birth to two boys. One son Satya symbolizes truth. The other Kalki Bhagavan becomes a self-proclaimed deity seeking revenge.

This sets up a rivalry between the brothers. Satya represents righteousness and Kalki represents vengeance. The film also explores modern issues like power dynamics and environmental degradation.

Cast and crew of UI

The cast of UI features Upendra as the main lead. On the other hand, Reeshma Nanaiah plays Nandini, while Sadhu Kokila portrays the Joker, a clown in town. Vinayak Trivedi and Murali Sharma take on key roles, with Sharma playing Kiran Adarsh. Other notable cast members include Indrajit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, Om Sai Prakash, Guruprasad, and P. Ravi Shankar as Vaamana Rao. Achyuth Kumar also plays an important role.

UI was directed and written by Upendra. The film was produced by G Manoharan, Sreekanth K. P., and Bhaumik Gondaliya. The cinematography was handled by HC Venugopal, while Vijay Raj BG worked on the editing. The music for the film was composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Meanwhile, UI was made available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film garnered mostly positive reviews from critics and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of 2024.

